Denver Steakhouse Named One of the Best in the World

Restaurateur Troy Guard's Guard and Grace has won many awards over the years. In 2023, it was one of the recommended restaurants in Colorado's first Michelin Guide and this year, it was the Westword Best of Denver Readers' Choice pick for Best Steakhouse — an honor it's won several times before.
Now, it can add being named one of the best steakhouses in the world to the list. The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants just released its annual ranking of the finest steakhouses around the globe, and Guard and Grace came in at number 47. It was the only Colorado restaurant to make the cut.
"Guard and Grace in Denver stands out as a modern steakhouse that redefines the typical dining experience with its elegant approach and innovative menu," reads the description by World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. "Located in the bustling heart of downtown Denver, this upscale restaurant has earned accolades for its sophisticated ambiance, exceptional food, and attentive service."
And we agree. There are plenty of reasons that Guard and Grace has had such a long and successful run in Denver, and in 2019 Guard even exported the concept to Houston with an outpost there.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the best steakhouses in the world, especially as we celebrate ten years of Guard and Grace," Troy Guard tells Westword. "This accolade is a testament to the dedication and passion of our exceptional team, our ohana. At Guard and Grace, we strive to deliver an unparalleled dining experience, and this recognition inspires us to continue our pursuit of excellence.”
Guard and Grace's anniversary party last month was a who's who of the culinary scene, with many top chefs who've worked with and for Guard in the past coming out to cook and honor the steakhouse and its owner.
The interior of Guard and Grace is impressive, featuring high ceilings, expansive windows that flood the space with natural light, and a contemporary design that combines sleek lines with warm, inviting textures. The atmosphere is vibrant yet refined, making it an ideal setting for both business lunches and private dinners.
The menu at Guard and Grace is a testament to culinary excellence, focusing on high-quality steaks, fresh seafood, and inventive small plates. The steak selection is formidable, offering everything from prime cuts like filet mignon to more unique offerings such as Tomahawk bone-in ribeye. Each dish is prepared with precision and artistry, emphasising flavour and presentation. The charcuterie board, with its house-cured meats and artisan cheeses, is a perfect start to any meal.
Beyond the main courses, the side dishes and desserts are equally noteworthy. The black truffle mac and cheese is a decadent delight, and the G&G dirty chocolate cake is an indulgent finish to a rich meal.
The wine list at Guard and Grace is extensive, curated to complement the diverse flavours of the menu. It features a broad selection of international and domestic wines, alongside a creative cocktail program that includes both classic and contemporary mixes.
Service at Guard and Grace is impeccable. The staff are knowledgeable, attentive, and genuinely enthusiastic about enhancing the dining experience, adding a personal touch that matches the restaurant’s high standards.
Guard and Grace is a premier destination for those seeking a top-tier steakhouse experience in Denver, marked by an exquisite blend of ambience, innovative cuisine, and stellar service.
The honor comes on the heels of what's already been a big year for the TAG Restaurant Group. It debuted its first wine and cocktail bar, Done Deal, in January, and brought back the TAG Burger Bar concept in Central Park in April.
Guard is cooking up something else new, too. He has partnered with NHL Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg and Swedish entrepreneurs Glenn and Elisabet Eriksson to bring the Swedish concept Eggs Inc. to Denver, which will be the brand's first U.S. location.
If this news has you craving a steak night, Guard and Grace is a good pick, of course, as are any on our list of favorite old-school steakhouses in the city.