TAG Burger Bar Is Making Its Comeback in Central Park April 16

In October 2021, TAG Burger Bar in Congress Park shuttered after more than a decade in business.
"We were up for a new lease, and the new numbers weren't where I wanted them to be," owner Troy Guard told Westword at the time. "That's part of the reason. Another reason was staffing. Another reason was, with COVID turning all our worlds upside down, we're just looking to focus on doing different things right now."
But now the restaurateur is reviving the concept in a new neighborhood. TAG Burger Bar is set to make its return on April 16, at 10155 East 29th Drive in Central Park. “Bringing TAG Burger Bar back to Denver means a lot to us," Guard says in an announcement of the opening date. "Just like the original location, our aim is to deliver unique flavors in a fun and casual neighborhood bar. It's about more than just food — it's about providing a place where local friends and families can come together to relax, unwind and create lasting memories.”
It's the latest opening for the TAG Restaurant Group, which also includes Guard and Grace, Los Chingones, Bubu and Central Park brunch concept HashTAG, which added a second outpost in Highlands Ranch in November and will expand to downtown Denver later this year. Guard also debuted his first cocktail bar, Done Deal, in January.
He's cooking up something else new, too. Guard has partnered with NHL Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg and Swedish entrepreneurs Glenn and Elisabet Eriksson to bring the Swedish concept Eggs Inc. to Denver, which will be the brand's first U.S. location.
At the new TAG Burger Bar, guests can expect "a lively and modern atmosphere," along with "chef Guard's classic yet creative burgers, boozy milkshakes, and local drafts along with some new recipes," the announcement notes.
For its grand opening, it will be pouring $2 draft beers from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, through Friday, April 19.