You're Going to Want This Tofu Banh Mi at Hearth & Dram

For a restaurant that uses "Meat, Whiskey, Rock ’n' Roll" as its tagline, Hearth & Dram shows a surprising dedication to tofu. In the hands of executive chef Adam Vero, tofu rises from bland meat substitute to a sandwich filling packed with flavor and crunchy texture.

Vero came to Hearth & Dram six months ago after six years with the TAG Restaurant Group, most of that at Mister Tuna and Guard and Grace. Hearth & Dram has been known as a meat-lover's destination since it opened in early 2017 at the foot of the Hotel Indigo downtown, and Vero continues to build that reputation using the restaurant's wood-fired grill, visible in the open kitchen from the cavernous dining room.