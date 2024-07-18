Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Launches in Colorado Ahead of RNC Speech

Oh, yeah, brother. The day after releasing his Real American Beer in Colorado, iconic wrestler and sex tape star Hulk Hogan will speak ahead of former president Donald Trump accepting a GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18.
Hogan has been sober for a year and a half after the seventy-year-old tried to kick an addiction to beer and pain pills, but that doesn't mean he can't sell 4.2 ABV light beer in the Rockies. The horseshoe-mustached retired wrestler introduced his product to Colorado on Wednesday, July 17, as part of a cross-country launch tour.
"It's about unity, brother,” Hogan says in a press release, acknowledging Colorado as "one of the nation's light beer capitals."
His website for the beer is also offering the kind of patriotic gear you might find at a gas station, including mustard-yellow "Beer Rules" tank tops you can probably rip off, hats that say "Real America," posters of Hogan holding an American flag and, of course, bandanas.
The WWE Hall of Fame wrestler is also known for the 2007 sex tape he made with the wife of his friend and radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge. The now-defunct celebrity news site Gawker published the sex tape in 2012. In it, Hogan admits he's "racist up to a point" and then uses a racial slur several times to explain how he feels about his daughter's Black boyfriend.
Hogan is still loved in conservative and Republican circles, and he loves them back. He said in 2015 that he wanted to be Trump's running mate. He's gone on Fox News to say he would like to run for politics, maybe as a U.S. senator from Florida, and that he would "rule with an iron fist."
Now Trump is looking for a little bit of Hulkamania to rile him up as he accepts the GOP nomination for president on the last day of the RNC in Milwaukee. The Hulkster will speak alongside Dana White, president of the UFC, and Linda McMahon, former WWE CEO, whom Trump appointed as president of the Small Business Administration during his presidency.
Trump appeared in a WWE wrestling ring before he was president. In 2007, he took down WWE founder Vince McMahon in an event called "Battle of the Billionaires." He once tweeted a GIF of himself body-pummeling McMahon, but with the CNN logo superimposed over McMahon's head.
No word is out on what Hogan will say, but his fans are hoping for at least an "I can't hear you" gesture or for the Iron Sheikh to show up. Trump is already coming into the convention with momentum from the assassination attempt on July 13 and the announcement of his vice-presidential pick, J.D. Vance, two days later. At the same time, President Joe Biden is recovering from COVID.
As for Real American Beer, we'll be sticking with Coors Light.