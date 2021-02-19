 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Fast Food |

In-N-Out's Lone Tree Property Has a Blake Street Connection

Mark Antonation | February 19, 2021 | 2:59pm
In-N-Out will soon open in Lone Tree.
In-N-Out will soon open in Lone Tree.
Lindsey Bartlett
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Another In-N-Out Burger is about to open — and one Denver sports=bar owner knew about it long before the rest of us. Chris Fuselier runs the Blake Street Tavern, at 2301 Blake Street, but he and his brothers also own the property at 9171 West Westview Road in Lone Tree, where the California burger chain is getting ready for its grand opening, possibly before the end of February.

Fuselier says his family bought the property in 1998 and operated the Suds Factory Car Wash there for 21 years before closing it. When they put the property up for lease, he and his brothers weren't sure if they wanted a restaurant or another kind of business on the property, he recalls, but when In-N-Out showed interest, they knew it was the right move.

Fuselier says the agreement with In-N-Out is a ground lease, which generally means a long period of time and rent increases tied to market value. "They rarely do ground leases, so it's pretty cool to have them," he says of In-N-Out.

Related Stories

And with the burger chain's popularity, there's no risk of the company going out of business any time soon. Witness the hours-long lines at the drive-through when the first Colorado In-N-Out Burger opened last November at 14150 East Alameda Avenue in Aurora. In fact, burger customers are still causing traffic congestion there and at In-N-Out's Colorado Springs location which opened soon after. Fuselier expects the wait situation will be the same in Lone Tree.

The exact date of the Lone Tree opening hasn't been announced yet, but it will likely come only a day or two in advance. If you're craving a double-double that day, your best bet is to avoid Park Meadows and hit the Aurora outpost instead.

In addition to Aurora, Colorado Springs and Lone Tree, In-N-Out has mentioned plans for six other locations in the state so far, including Northfield, Thornton, Fort Collins and Castle Rock. And they'll no doubt all draw big crowds at every opening.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.