Kiké's Red Tacos Debuts Its Brick-and-Mortar on Wednesday, May 24

In recent years, birria has become the gold standard in tacos. The slow-roasted meat — traditionally goat, but often beef — heaped onto tortillas is so popular, you can even get a frozen version at Trader Joe's.
While there are many spots where you can find this specialty in Denver, one food truck has become a fan favorite. And now, the family-run business is set to open a new, permanent home for Kiké's Red Tacos. It will debut at 1200 West 38th Avenue (the former home of Crush Pizza & Tap) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
Our 2023 Best of Denver editor's pick for Best Tacos, Kiké's (a nickname for Enrique, pronounced kee-kay), is run by Cesar Silva González and his family. Since the truck debuted in 2020, people have lined up in snow, rain and hot summer sun for these tacos, as well as other options like birria quesadillas and birria ramen.
"...We started our small family operated business 3 years ago now and we’re filled with immense gratitude for each and every one of you that’s ever given us the opportunity to serve your families. Regardless of the occasional extensive wait times, inconsistent schedules, and sometimes harsh Colorado weather, you guys continued to support our taco truck through it all and we feel like we genuinely couldn’t thank you all enough for that."
Along with offering birria, Kiké's plans to serve up new menu items like al pastor and carnitas now that it has more space to work in.
We might not know when Casa Bonita is opening just yet, but these tacos are sure to satisfy in the meantime.