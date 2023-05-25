Lady Nomada Opens Second Baja-Inspired Eatery in Lakewood’s Belmar District

click to enlarge The eatery aims to “make guests feel as if they’re stepping into a boutique hotel in Cabo.” Lady Nomada

“It was so funny. We literally got to the Mexican border and the Uber driver just dropped us off. We walked across the border, caught a cab, and then started this, I don't know, twenty- to thirty-hour drive all the way down the coast.”He describes drinking wine in Guadalupe, stopping at nearly every little taco bar, and visiting several of Juan José Plascencia’s iconic restaurants. “[We] really got a lot of inspiration from Todos Santos,' Newlin says. Even though it's close to Cabo, it just feels totally removed, and it's quiet. You have the surf culture. You have this beautiful architecture. I fell in love with a project down there by the Bunkhouse group called the San Cristóbal Hotel.”Newlin explains that he led interior design at Lady Nomada. “The whole interior is like it's been beat down by the sun and the sand for years and years.” The restaurant has roll-top garage doors that let fresh air into the spacious open-concept dining room, which is decorated with desert plants and back-dropped by hand-painted murals in muted teal and coral shades.