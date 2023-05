Lady Nomada Opens Second Baja-Inspired Eatery in Lakewood’s Belmar District

Newlin says, “The more that we can do what we love, show genuine hospitality [and] serve amazing foods in an environment that makes people feel like they have an escape — that's everything we dreamed to build.”



click to enlarge The eatery aims to “make guests feel as if they’re stepping into a boutique hotel in Cabo.” Lady Nomada



"It was so funny. We literally got to the Mexican border and the Uber driver just dropped us off. We walked across the border, caught a cab, and then started this, I don't know, twenty- to thirty-hour drive all the way down the coast."

He describes drinking wine in Guadalupe, stopping at nearly every little taco bar, and visiting several of Juan José Plascencia's iconic restaurants. "[We] really got a lot of inspiration from Todos Santos,' Newlin says. Even though it's close to Cabo, it just feels totally removed, and it's quiet. You have the surf culture. You have this beautiful architecture. I fell in love with a project down there by the Bunkhouse group called the San Cristóbal Hotel."

Newlin explains that he led interior design at Lady Nomada. "The whole interior is like it's been beat down by the sun and the sand for years and years." The restaurant has roll-top garage doors that let fresh air into the spacious open-concept dining room, which is decorated with desert plants and back-dropped by hand-painted murals in muted teal and coral shades.

“When you're trying to figure out what the brand is, that's the most fun time in a restaurant,” says Peter Newlin, chief vision officer of Gastamo Group and co-founder of Lady Nomada , which he and chef Jean-Philippe Failyau launched in Arvada in 2021 . A second location opened on May 23 at 7161 West Alaska Drive in Lakewood’s Belmar shopping district.Newlin says, “The more that we can do what we love, show genuine hospitality [and] serve amazing foods in an environment that makes people feel like they have an escape — that's everything we dreamed to build.”Newlin recounts the experience that influenced the sun-washed interior and Baja-inspired menu at Lady Nomada. He and Failyau had planned a trip to explore cuisines and cooking techniques throughout the Mexican peninsula. They met in San Diego, and Newlin was under the impression that they could take an Uber straight to Tijuana, Mexico.



click to enlarge The Lakewood location’s bright, welcoming patio. Lady Nomada



Temper the heat with refreshing sips of Mexican-inspired mixed drinks, including seven margarita varieties and its take on a painkiller cocktail, featuring a Haitian dark rum, avuá cachaça (a Brazilian spirit made from sugarcane), pineapple, coconut and zesty notes of orange and lime. The expansive patio features oversized beach umbrellas, ambient string lights, and an impressive sound system involving record players and retro speakers. “When you create that energy inside and out, that's where the beach party is,” says Newlin.And what’s a party without food? Chef Failyau spearheads the menu, and believes that the Belmar selection is the greatest curation yet: “It features all the best dishes we have tested and refined over the last year. Those dishes include the mini chile rellenos, ceviche, birria tacos, grilled shrimp tacos and enchiladas paired with our frozen coconut margarita.”When visiting Lady Nomada’s original location contributor Linnea Covington remarked that the food was “solid and fresh, but while that was expected given the restaurant group's other ventures, it was the spice level that shocked and pleased.”Temper the heat with refreshing sips of Mexican-inspired mixed drinks, including seven margarita varieties and its take on a painkiller cocktail, featuring a Haitian dark rum, avuá cachaça (a Brazilian spirit made from sugarcane), pineapple, coconut and zesty notes of orange and lime.

click to enlarge The coastal cocktail list features multiple margarita styles. Lady Nomada