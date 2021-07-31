Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 24-30

Arvada gets another new restaurant with the opening of Lady Nomada.

Ice cream and pizza and turnovers, oh my! Lots of tasty spots opened in metro Denver this past week, and three of them are on Larimer Street. RiNo gained Redeemer Pizza, where we fell hard for the classic pepperoni slices, as well as cocktail bar Partners in Crime, which is attached to Foolproof Contemporary Art, and Turnover Darling, a ’60s-inspired spot where classic turnovers get a retro twist with fillings like mac and cheese and chicken pot pie (it also serves coffee beverages).

Near Union Station, brunch favorite Onefold opened its second location; now there are two places where you can enjoy its standout dishes, such as fried rice and congee.

Adjacent to its South Downing location in the former home of Maddie's, Denver Beer Co. got in the ice cream game with Yum Yums, where flavors like Sticky Fingers (Graham Cracker Porter and s’mores) and Obi Wan Cannoli are on the menu.

In Arvada, the team behind Old South Gaylord's Perdida introduced Lady Nomada, a Baja-inspired eatery with small plates, tiki cocktails and margaritas, live music and more.

Despite a challenging week, the self-proclaimed "weird" Edgewater cocktail bar The Electric Cure decided to stick with its announced July 30 debut date, with a "hard-soft" opening and a scaled-down menu; it promises to ramp up to its full offerings soon.

Here's the complete list of bar and restaurant opening this week:

EXPAND Both Sicilian and traditional slices are on the menu at Redeemer. Molly Martin

Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Lady Nomada, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Onefold, 1919 19th Street

Partners in Crime, 3246 Larimer Street Rakkan Ramen, 1650 28th Street, Boulder

Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer Street

The Electric Cure, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Turnover Darling, 2162 Larimer Street

Yum Yums Ice Cream, 2425 South Downing Street

Restaurants and bars temporarily closing this week:*



Tacos Tequila Whiskey, 215 East Seventh Avenue (for renovation)

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Water's Edge Winery & Bistro, 2101 East Arapahoe Road #101, Centennial

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.