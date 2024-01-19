 Longmont Set to Get Its First Food Hall in May | Westword
Openings & Closings

Longmont Set to Get Its First Food Hall in May

Its first confirmed vendor is Chile Con Quesadilla, an award-winning food truck specializing in tacos and other Mexican fare.
January 19, 2024
A rendering of the entrance of Longmont's upcoming food hall.
A rendering of the entrance of Longmont's upcoming food hall. Parkway Food Hall
While the food hall boom has started to wane in Denver, it's continued outside of Colorado's capital city. The Warehouse debuted in Craig in 2021, and the following year brought Bluebird Market to Silverthorne, Morris & Mae to Golden and Freedom Street Social to Arvada. Last year, Fuel & Iron took the food hall trend to Pueblo.

Now it's Longmont's turn. One of our favorite unexpected dining destinations is set to get its first food hall in May: The 16,000-square-foot Parkway Food Hall will be located in the Parkway Promenade shopping center at 700 Ken Pratt Boulevard. It will include three retail spaces, an indoor/outdoor bar, a patio, an event space and room for eight dining concepts. Just one is set so far, but it's a tasty addition to the scene.

Chile con Quesadilla got its start as a bright-pink food truck that made a big impression in the metro area, earning accolades at events like Top Taco and Westword's Tacolandia. Last year, owners Christina and Jason Richardson opened their first brick-and-mortar location at 227 North Main Street in Brighton.
click to enlarge tacos on a plate
Chile con Quesadilla was a Tacolandia highlight in 2023.
Molly Martin
"Once we were introduced to the idea of Parkway Food Hall, we immediately fell in love with the concept, and we loved the affordability and flexibility of the way the leases are set up, allowing more chefs to have a seat at the table,” Christina says in a press release announcing the deal.

The food hall will also include a coffee shop that will open at 7 a.m.

The building that will house Parkway Food Hall has been owned by Blackfox Parkway Associates for over thirty years.  "Though Denver has one of the highest rates of food halls in the country, Longmont has been left out of the fun, until now," says Blackfox vice president Chris Nehls. "We are excited to introduce an elevated go-to space for families, couples, friends and colleagues to spend time together. Beyond the delicious food and drinks, we are making sure that every day offers a new reason to visit, from live music to pop-ups and other special events.”

The principal architect on the project, Meridian 105, also designed Avanti Food & Beverage and Edgewater Public Market. The operating partner is National Food Hall Solutions, which opened Junction Food & Drink on South Colorado Boulevard in 2020. 
