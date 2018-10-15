Wibby Brewing Welcomes Vegan Food Trucks

Wibby Brewing had a huge turnout for its first vegan food truck rally in August, so the Longmont brewery plans to host more, with the next meat-free event happening this Thursday, October 18. The first event saw crowds of people noshing on meat- and dairy-free options from a variety of food trucks. “It was a completely electric night, with lots of people even wearing their vegan pride gear,” says Katie de la Rosa, assistant taproom manager and "Food Truck 'Source'rer."

“I had the lion's mane roll from the Vegetable Express, and it was fantastic,” she notes.