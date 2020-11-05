Magnolia Cajun Dining Closing on South Broadway

Marking a one-year anniversary, then shutting down in the same month doesn't make for much of a celebration. But that's the story at Magnolia Cajun Dining, which opened at 1446 South Broadway in November 2019.

Owners Eric McDaniel and Katie O’Loughlin just announced their plan to close Magnolia after a final farewell this weekend. Here's the message from the restaurant's website and Facebook page:

Hey y’all, it has been a pleasure serving all of you over the last year but the time has come for us to close up shop. We are very proud to have the best customers in the world and are very thankful for your support. We will be open this weekend to celebrate, and we hope you will take the opportunity to come and visit us one last time. We will be open 3-10 on Friday 11/6/2020, 10:30am-10pm on Saturday 11/7/2020, and from 10:30am-3pm on Sunday 11/8/2020. We will be closed today [Wednesday, November 4] and tomorrow and will not reopen after Sunday. Thank you so much to everyone who has come to the restaurant, ordered takeout, and supported us during these challenging times! See y’all this weekend.

Magnolia brought a true taste of Cajun cooking to Denver from McDaniel's home town of Lafayette, Louisiana. The chef/owner offered several styles of gumbo, housemade sausage and excellent po'boys at the restaurant, which took over a space that has held several other dining concepts through the years.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Now Magnolia will be gone, too, joining a growing list of eating establishments both young and old that have found it too difficult to operate under COVID-related restrictions.