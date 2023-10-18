Send Noods: MAKfam Is Ready to Debut in Baker

A crowd gathered on First Avenue to watch an uncommon spectacle in the Baker neighborhood: an energetic lion dance routine complete with loud drumming and plenty of cheers and applause. "When the lion dance team was performing and we were standing at the door being blessed, it felt like we were getting married again," says Kenneth Wan, who's about to open a restaurant at 39 West First Avenue with his wife. "I almost shed a tear, because I realized that they're here for us and all the work we put into the place. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment for us, for sure."
Wan and Doris Yuen began doing pop-up restaurants in New York and New Jersey before moving to Denver in July 2019. Soon after, they debuted Meta Asian Kitchen at Avanti. Just five months into that venture, the pandemic hit.
Though it was challenging, they kept the business going, and in February, they moved out of Avanti to focus on opening their first brick-and-mortar, MAKfam. The "fine casual" eatery, as Wan describes it, will officially debut on November 1. It will also be softly open by reservation only for lunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 25-26 and dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. October 27-28. After that, walk-ins are welcome for lunch and dinner, and reservations will only be needed for parties of five to eight guests.
Touches like those reflect the idea behind MAKfam, which is to "showcase more of our Cantonese culture," Yuen says, but with their own "MAK" twist.
Another important aspect of the space is the kitchen setup. While the small cooking area at Avanti made it hard to execute Meta Asian Kitchen's popular deep-fried málà-spiced chicken wings ($11.75), for example, those can be produced much more quickly at MAKfam, thanks to a large fryer.
One key component of the kitchen is the full wok range: Wok hei is an essential part of Cantonese cuisine. "The English translation is 'the breath of the wok,'" Wan explains. "It gives almost a smokiness to whatever you're stir-frying. ... We think it's really important to replicate the stuff we ate in Hong Kong, or the stuff we ate growing up in Chinatown." You can taste the effect in dishes like the Shrimp XO Fried Rice ($15.75) and the Stir Fried Market Greens ($8.25), whose ingredients will rotate depending on what's available at the Asian markets in town week to week.
The chicken-and-chive-filled Chinatown Dumplings ($9.25) "are something that we're really proud of," Yuen notes. "They're inspired by the dumplings we had in Chinatown from a place called C & L Dumpling House." After moving to Denver, the couple couldn't find anything similar, so they spent months testing different dumpling skins and fillings before landing on just the right combination. "They're our pride and joy," she adds.
Yuen is also excited about the Salt N Pepper Chicken Rice Plate ($13.75), which can be made gluten-free and vegetarian by subbing in tofu. "It sounds really basic, but the salt and pepper flavor in Cantonese cuisine is not just table salt and pepper mixed together," Wan says.
"It's a salt that has ginger powder, star anise, sugar, a little bit of MSG. I call it Hong Kong salt."
It's even being used in one of the cocktails, the MSGin. Before debuting MAKfam, Meta Asian Kitchen did a stint inside Honor Farm, and the owner of that bar, Lexi Healy, helped Wan and Yuen create the drink program for the new restaurant. "We went shopping for the flavor profiles that we wanted," like MSG, grass jelly and milk tea, Yuen says. Then Healy formulated a template for the drinks and lead bartender Grace Tomczak stepped in to finalize the recipes and presentations.
"We're really excited about our leadership team," Yuen says. "It kind of happened by accident, but it's majority women." And it comprises people who share the couple's passion for hospitality, food and drinks, she adds.
While MAKfam will be open for just lunch and dinner to start, there are plans to add brunch soon, as well as happy hour, which will include exclusive food specials like knife-cut noodles.
For now, though, Wan and Yuen are just excited to welcome guests for a taste of their culture. "We would love to be the neighborhood spot," Wan says. "It's been a little surreal. It was a two-year project in the making, from finding the space to designing the space, lease negotiations, getting the construction team in here, buying all the equipment — all the logistical things that come along with opening a place. It's just a lot of work. So I'm very proud of what me and Doris have done, and the blood, sweat and tears that we've put into this place."
Starting November 1, MAKfam will be open at 39 West First Avenue from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit makfam.co.