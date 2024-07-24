Sip Around the World Without Leaving Downtown at the Passport

The Passport, which opened at 1437 Market Street in December, takes Denverites on a global adventure with its extensive menu of internationally-inspired cocktails, wines and beers.
The stylish spot comes from the team behind Society Sports & Spirits, which has been a downtown staple for over a decade. While Society is more of a typical sports bar, with dozens of screens and a lively scene on game days, the Passport is a departure from LoDo’s usual clubs and rowdy watering holes. The space is chic, with vintage-style globes, white marble countertops, gold accents, stenciled passport stamps on the walls, plenty of mid-century modern seating, some shot skis displayed near the fireplace, and a small dog-friendly patio.
“There wasn’t a really nice spot to drink on the block. There’s always been clubs and bars on Market so we wanted a spot where people could enjoy an elevated pre- or after-dinner beverage at a price that’s still accessible. Our bar manager, Kristen Carson, did a great job decorating,” says owner Wil Evans. “The space is also great for private events like baby showers and wedding parties. For example, tomorrow we have a networking event so we’ll replace all the couches and seating in the back with high-top tables.”
Evans and his business partner, Erast Davidjuk, who is from Estonia, both grew up overseas so the concept also aims to pay homage to their upbringings.
According to Evans, the bar has been doing well but as someone who has been in business for over a decade at Society Sports just around the corner on Blake Street, he acknowledges that the nature of operating in the neighborhood has changed. “Downtown is picking back up, but it’s all about adapting right now," he notes. "This part of town is so different from RiNo, the Highlands, Capitol Hill — we live and die by Ball Arena. But we’re really excited that 16th Street Mall and Larimer are finally coming back. The construction has been hard on us.”
Guests can also order food from Society via QR code. Options include the sports bar’s full menu as well as a special lineup created specifically for the Passport with bites like salt and pepper calamari, chicken lettuce wraps and elote dip.
“We based the initial menu around seven countries and chose our wine and cocktail ingredients from there, but the offerings are always rotating. Soon we’ll take some away and add some new ones. For instance, we might add in Brazil but take away Spain or Japan.”
Evans shared that the bar sources many of its products from Estate Brands, a locally owned and operated distributor. “Aaron Starkie and his family have owned the distributor for years and they have all the hard-to-find ingredients, it’s actually amazing," he notes.
The Passport hosts events each week, like reggae night every Saturday during the summer and live music on Thursdays and Fridays. It also has a happy hour daily with a featured cocktail or wine of the month.
Ultimately, Evans hopes visitors will explore outside of their comfort zones. “We believe everyone should try something new rather than what they drink everyday,” he concludes.
The Passport is located at 1437 Market Street and is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. For more information, follow it @passportdenver on Instagram.