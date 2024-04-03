Best New Fine-Casual Restaurant

From Hong Kong-style French toast pop-ups in New York City to debuting Meta Asian Kitchen at the Avanti food hall in 2019, Kenneth Wan and Doris Yuen have continued to evolve their culinary adventures. At MAKfam, their first brick-and-mortar, they opted for an order-at-the-counter model. The Cantonese-inspired food comes out fast, but "casual" doesn't quite capture the quality coming out of this kitchen, where MSG is an unapologetic star and there's no skimping on spice in guest favorites like the Sizzling Spicy Noodles with housemade chili oil and málà seasoning.