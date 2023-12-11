Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

Inspired by the hot dog stands he visited in Chicago while spending time with his father as a kid, Sonny Jarock opened his Mile High Vienna Stand in 2008. In 2012, it moved into a bigger space just up the block at 300 Santa Fe Drive, where it could accommodate more customers. "People kept telling me we were too busy — something I didn't think was possible," Jarock told Westword at the time. "But this new space is great and things couldn't be going better. It's a dream come true."
Throughout its run, this joint was a home-away-from-home for many Windy City transplants, dishing out Chicago dogs and Italian beef sandwiches in a space decked out with sports paraphernalia. Jarock himself was a staple behind the counter.
On December 3, though, Jarock passed away, and Mile High Vienna Stand has since shuttered for good. "With the passing of Sonny, we want to send our thanks for the fifteen years you helped fuel his dream," reads a Facebook post on the business's page. "He loved when he could be there to talk with everyone and share stories, and he truly built a community. He truly loved what he built. Thank you, The Jarock Family."
A third person shares: "Sonny, I can say without a doubt, was the coolest boss, and kindest human. Never turned anyone away. The hot dog stand is so iconic and I know the whole neighborhood is feeling the loss."
While Mile High Vienna Stand was an original, those craving a taste of Chicago still have a few other options in the Mile High, including these spots that serve Italian beefs — though nothing will truly replace what Jarock created on Santa Fe.