Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

"He loved when he could be there to talk with everyone and share stories, and he truly built a community."
December 11, 2023
Chicgao-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches were the stars of the menu at Mile High Vienna Stand.
Chicgao-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches were the stars of the menu at Mile High Vienna Stand. Molly Martin
Inspired by the hot dog stands he visited in Chicago while spending time with his father as a kid, Sonny Jarock opened his Mile High Vienna Stand in 2008. In 2012, it moved into a bigger space just up the block at 300 Santa Fe Drive, where it could accommodate more customers. "People kept telling me we were too busy — something I didn't think was possible," Jarock told Westword at the time. "But this new space is great and things couldn't be going better. It's a dream come true."

Throughout its run, this joint was a home-away-from-home for many Windy City transplants, dishing out Chicago dogs and Italian beef sandwiches in a space decked out with sports paraphernalia. Jarock himself was a staple behind the counter.

On December 3, though, Jarock passed away, and Mile High Vienna Stand has since shuttered for good. "With the passing of Sonny, we want to send our thanks for the fifteen years you helped fuel his dream," reads a Facebook post on the business's page. "He loved when he could be there to talk with everyone and share stories, and he truly built a community. He truly loved what he built. Thank you, The Jarock Family."
click to enlarge a man in an orange vest and cowboy hat
Sonny Jarock opened Mile High Vienna Stand in 2008.
Mile High Vienna Stand/Facebook
The comments on the post pay homage to the man who became a beloved figure in the neighborhood, known for his ability to connect with others as as well his love for Widespread Panic. "He was a pleasure to be around and always had a smile on his face," says one. "Sonny was such a charismatic and supportive person; always there for me when I needed a warm hot dog or hug," reads another.

A third person shares: "Sonny, I can say without a doubt, was the coolest boss, and kindest human. Never turned anyone away. The hot dog stand is so iconic and I know the whole neighborhood is feeling the loss."

While Mile High Vienna Stand was an original, those craving a taste of Chicago still have a few other options in the Mile High, including these spots that serve Italian beefs — though nothing will truly replace what Jarock created on Santa Fe. 
