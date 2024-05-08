Misfit Snack Bar Is Ending Its Run at Middleman but Planning a Comeback

In 2018, adventurous eaters in Denver mourned the loss of Rebel, a boundary-pushing RiNo restaurant from chefs Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy that shuttered after a three-year run.
Just over a year later, Porytko returned to the scene with a new venture, launching Misfit Snack Bar from the kitchen inside Middleman, at 3401 East Colfax Avenue. Since then, it has racked up several Best of Denver awards, including Best Curbside Pickup for Misfits in 2020 as it navigated through the pandemic, Best Menu That's Full of Surprises in 2022 and Best Bar Snacks in 2023.
Last year proved to be a big one for Porytko, who was also named a James Beard semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category and opened a second eatery, Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, our 2024 pick for Best New Restaurant.
Now he's making more moves. "The rumors are true, Misfit will stop operating at Middleman at the end of this month…but there is good news," begins a May 7 Instagram post. "We are only shutting down as we search for Misfit’s very own home to stretch its legs and make even more of the food you love. We’re not abandoning you, we’re just finding room to grow."
There will still be food at Middleman, too, which will be using its kitchen to "highlight some of Denver’s best up-and-coming chefs and concepts," the post continues. "As such, every few months we will have a rotating chef and concept take over and make their own unique amazing cuisine. Get excited for us to introduce you to Denver’s culinary future!"
Food truck Rock N Lobster Roll will be the first to take over Middleman's food program.
We recently visited Misfit for a taste of its current menu, which includes items such as a cold pepperoni pizza cannoli and North African eggplant parm. Also a must-try: My Fucking Burger, which has remained a staple throughout Misfit's run and is one of the best in town, so get a fix while you can.