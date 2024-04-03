Best New Restaurant

Bo Porytko has built a reputation for doing things differently, and his eatery that debuted at the very start of 2023 is different in a lot of ways. It's tiny, and the best seats surround the equally tiny kitchen just inside the front entrance, under a wall covered in cuckoo clocks. The crew has been known to enjoy shots of horilka — vodka infused with flavors like honey black currant or horseradish — with guests. But it's the food that really brings something special to the scene: playful odes to Porytko's Ukrainian heritage that make us reconsider what we know about Eastern European fare on every visit.