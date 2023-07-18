RiNo's Mockery Brewing Will Pour Its Last Beer on August 12

On July 17, Mockery Brewing, which is located at 3501 Delgany Street, announced that its final day of service will be August 12.
"We did it!" the brewery wrote in a social media post. "We reached the finish line! After 9 solid years of slinging awesome beers and sharing our little corner of Denver with thousands of amazing people, we have decided to raise our arms in victory and ride off into the sunset. We will be celebrating everything that has been Mockery over the next month and wrapping it all up with a farewell party on Saturday, August 12th. Please come out and enjoy one last beer with us and let us toast some of the best friends a brewery could ask for!"
This has been a tough year for brewery closures in Denver. MobCraft shuttered its location on Curtis Street earlier this year; Wah Gwaan closed in the early summer; and Dos Luces announced that it plans to shut down after its July 29 five-year anniversary celebration. But despite the wave of changes, new brewery openings are still outpacing closures — for now, at least.