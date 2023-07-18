Navigation
RiNo's Mockery Brewing Will Pour Its Last Beer on August 12

This is the latest in a wave of Denver brewery closures that include MobCraft, Wah Gwaan, and soon, Dos Luces.
July 18, 2023
Mockery Brewing is hanging it up.
Mockery Brewing is hanging it up.
On July 17, Mockery Brewing, which is located at 3501 Delgany Street, announced that its final day of service will be August 12.

"We did it!" the brewery wrote in a social media post. "We reached the finish line! After 9 solid years of slinging awesome beers and sharing our little corner of Denver with thousands of amazing people, we have decided to raise our arms in victory and ride off into the sunset. We will be celebrating everything that has been Mockery over the next month and wrapping it all up with a farewell party on Saturday, August 12th. Please come out and enjoy one last beer with us and let us toast some of the best friends a brewery could ask for!"
click to enlarge Cans of beer.
Mockery Brewing will serve its last beer on August 12.
Mockery Brewing
The RiNo brewery is known for having an intimate atmosphere and a wide range of experimental beers. In large part because of the latter, Mockery connected strongly with the home-brewing community. It hosted competitions multiple times, brewing wort for home brewers to take home, add their favorite hops/spices/yeast to, and compete against other home brewers for the right to brew the beer on Mockery's system.

This has been a tough year for brewery closures in Denver. MobCraft shuttered its location on Curtis Street earlier this year; Wah Gwaan closed in the early summer; and Dos Luces announced that it plans to shut down after its July 29 five-year anniversary celebration. But despite the wave of changes, new brewery openings are still outpacing closures — for now, at least.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

