Molecule Effect Adds Second Cafe in Wash Park West

Mark Landman and Megyn Rodgers, the husband and wife team that opened The Molecule Effect five and a half years ago, are ready to welcome guests to their newest venture, Molecule Effect Wash Park, opening today, Thursday March 5, at 300 South Logan Street.

Landman says they've been working on building out the new location, inside the former home of Trevino Mortuary, since May 2019. The exterior has a brand-new facade, but the interior shows off the original bones (of the building, not the mortuary's subjects) of the 100-year-old building. The totally gutted and remodeled space boasts exposed brick walls, steel beams and wood floors and shares a wall with Fire on the Mountain, the wing joint that opened its second location here last summer.

Landman describes the Washington Park West outpost as the "big sister" of the original Molecule Effect. "It feels very similar but also has some polished edges to it," he explains. "We've added a stage, added a bar you can mosey up to, and it's about twice the size."

They've filled the extra space with comfy furniture as well as high-top tables with stools, many within easy reach of outlets for plugging in and recharging mobile devices. The drinks menu is also expanded; unlike the original Lincoln Park cafe, this Molecule Effect serves pour-over coffee to highlight the light roast of Kaladi's Redshift, a new product that lends itself well to the third-wave coffee brewing method. The food menu encompasses prepared sandwiches and salads from Olive & Finch, pastries from Sugar Bakeshop, and a few in-house items such as a meat and cheese plate. While the the booze menu is small, it includes house cocktails that change on a regular basis, a rotating selection of beers from Denver breweries, and both local and national wines.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Molecule Effect

"Our joy is to move into neighborhoods and help create chemistry," says Landman — hence the coffee shop's name. "Molecule Effect is always a brand we’ve wanted to expand and have more than one."

A short-lived outpost inside the Native Hotel sold only coffee before it closed after its one-year lease was up. Landman explains that ultimately, it wasn't a good fit. "We are a coffee, wine and cocktail all-day lounge. We don’t put a heavier emphasis on any one of those three things," he notes.

To go with all the drinks, Landman and Rodgers have hired two local artists to create permanent installations, a perfect backdrop for the open-mic night happening every Sunday beginning March 22.

Although a few setbacks delayed the opening, Landman says all went according to plan with final inspections and licensing, so they're finally ready for a soft opening today, with a grand opening party coming soon. The owners also hope to convert the basement into a wine tasting room and add a patio in time for summer months.

The Molecule Effect Wash Park is now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 720-350-4065 for more details.