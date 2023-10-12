 Moonflower Coffee Opening at Denver's New Full Tank Food Park | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Moonflower Coffee Is Making Its Debut at Full Tank Food Park October 13

The mobile coffee cart's new permanent home is the latest project from My Brother's Bar owner Danny Newman.
October 12, 2023
Jason Haygarth and Sam Salomon launched Moonflower in January and moved the business to Denver in April.
Jason Haygarth and Sam Salomon launched Moonflower in January and moved the business to Denver in April. Moonflower
Share this:
Sam Salomon and Jason Haygarth met in 2019 while working as baristas at the same coffee shop in Altadena, California. Neither had any coffee experience at the time, but the two quickly fell in love with the culture — and each other. Just over four years later, they decided to take that love to the streets by opening their own mobile coffee catering cart, Moonflower.

On Friday, October 13, the cart will officially debut at its new permanent home, Full Tank Food Park at 4200 West Colfax Avenue. The project is the latest from Danny Newman, who also took over ownership of My Brother's Bar and Mercury Cafe in recent years. Moonflower's opening is phase one; phase two will be the addition of food trucks, and one its liquor license is approved, Full Tank will open a bar cart as well.

Salomon originally got the barista job to help pay for college, while Haygarth wanted to dip his toes into the coffee world. "I wasn’t expecting to build a passion," says Haygarth. "That primarily happened when the pandemic hit — for some people, I was the only person they were interacting with for the whole entire day. As baristas, we’re the end of the story for coffee. It travels thousands of miles gets roasted, and it’s up to us to make sure it’s an enjoyable experience. We try to do that for every cup."
click to enlarge a garage
The exterior of Full Tank, the new permanent home of the Moonflower cart.
Moonflower
With that goal in mind, the couple built out a mobile cart and a teardrop trailer with the help of friend and carpenter Brent Sharp. Moonflower debuted with a soft launch in January for friends and family in SoCal. Shortly after, the couple moved to Denver, a place Salomon and Haygarth had visited just once before. "I’d never lived outside of California, and I wanted to experience living outside of my home state," Salomon says. "It was a very millennial move."

In April, they brought the cart to their first gig as Colorado residents, but business through the summer was slow. "There was so much doubt involved, we were wondering if we made the right decision. It almost got to the point where we were so homesick and missing friends and family that we were ready to move back," recalls Haygarth.

Then, everything changed. "Our catering blew up and the next day, after we decided to stay, Full Tank reached out to us," Salomon says.

"[Danny] has tons of exciting ideas and, to be honest, we feel lucky that we’re along for the ride," says Haygarth.

"It feels like we belong now," adds Salomon.

At Full Tank, Moonflower's cart will be located inside the main building, where there is plenty of seating and space to hang out, similar to a regular coffee shop. "We're a mobile coffee cart with a permanent location," says Salomon. As such, storage is limited, and they still have to report to a commissary kitchen before and after service each day.
click to enlarge a hand holding a purple drink
An ube latte, inspired by Salomon's Filipino heritage.
c/o Moonflower
"It’s going to be a lot work but I think it will be worth it," say Haygarth. "I would say we’re a 'for here, in a to-go cup' kind of coffee shop."

The business is named for the moonflower, which blooms only at night and, "Reminds us of the wonder that lies beyond convention," Moonflower's website says. "Our mission is to add that touch of wonder to any occasion by brewing beautiful coffee."

Moonflower has partnered with Servant Coffee Roasters to pair specialty coffee with unique flavors inspired by Salomon and Haygarth's Asian heritages. In addition to a full espresso menu, it also serves drinks like an ube latte and a black sesame mocha.

The coffee cart will celebrate its opening day on October 13 with a party set to begin after the regularly scheduled coffee service, complete with a DJ spinning funk and soul records from 5 to 9 p.m. Haygarth will be slinging off-menu espresso martinis and dragonfruit margaritas as well. From noon to 8 p.m., What's Happening Catering and Maiz Denver will be selling food on site, and pastries will be available from Riceboxx Denver.

Moonflower at Full Tank Food Park is located at 4200 West Colfax Avenue and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit moonflowercoffee.co.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.
Contact: Danielle Krolewicz

Trending

Japanese Eatery Kumoya Debuts October 12

Openings & Closings

Japanese Eatery Kumoya Debuts October 12

By Molly Martin
Five Points Sour Beer Bar Goed Zuur to Shutter on October 22

Openings & Closings

Five Points Sour Beer Bar Goed Zuur to Shutter on October 22

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

Best of Denver

The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

By Molly Martin
Burns Family Artisan Ales Taking Over Former Dos Luces Location

Beer

Burns Family Artisan Ales Taking Over Former Dos Luces Location

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation