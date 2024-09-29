Reader: Here We Go Again With the Debate Over New Mexico and Colorado Green Chile

Pino started operating the truck, which blends Italian-American classics with green chile peppers grown outside Pueblo, in 2021, after his grandmother encouraged him to chase his dream. Pino’s family history is flavored by the chile that is named after his uncle, Harry Mosco, who first recognized that the humble crop could become a hot item. As he grew chiles on the family farm, Mosco began selecting seeds that led to bigger, tastier chiles. After his death, nephew Mike Bartolo took the project to Colorado State University, which made the Mosco chile designation official.
Now Colorado is known for green chile grown on the plains by Pueblo, with cooks serving up dish after dish packed with the spicy, robust flavor of the pepper. But in comments posted on the Westword Facebook page with our story on the Mosco family, readers got into another hot debate over New Mexico versus Colorado green chile. Says Chris:
You forgot to tell everyone to drive five hours south.Responds Kathy
To New Mexico? No, just a couple hours to Pueblo! So very true, then you don't want good green chile. Pueblo has the tastiest green chile.Comments Hank:
Here we go again: Every fall, the same debate over New Mexico versus Colorado chiles (the peppers), and chile (the dish). I don't have an opinion on the peppers, but I prefer Denver's version of green chile to that thin stuff in Santa Fe.Counters Randy:
Hatch green chile is far superior.Offers Richie:
Red Moscos are the secret sauce in any green chile recipe.Suggests Michael:
As a native New Mexican, I can say without a doubt that Pueblos are more flavorful and spicier, and the flesh is more substantial and has a better texture. The only problem with Pueblo is that they do not have the same marketing prowess and corporate interest as Hatch Farm; they're pretty much all smaller, family-owned farms in Pueblo. That's a good problem to have, in my opinion.Concludes Amy:
Go to New Mexico if you want real green chile. Food sucks in Colorado.When you want good green chile, where do you go? What's your favorite spot in metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].