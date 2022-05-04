Sixteen Places to Celebrate Mother's Day 2022

Celebrate Mom, Grandma, your best friend's abuela and any mother figure in your life this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8. There are so many great ways to say "thanks" to that special person, from epic brunch buffets to bottomless drinks to spending time with plants and baby goats. Book a reservation at one of these sixteen spots (listed in alphabetical order) and show how much you appreciate all your mother does.
Annette at Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
720-710-9975
On May 1, chef Caroline Glover opened Annette for Sunday supper for the first time in the restaurant’s history — just in time for Mother's Day. Not only that, but she's offering some Sunday-only dishes, including a pound of peel-and-eat shrimp with cocktail sauce, caviar service with onion cream and potato chips, and Earl Grey ice cream sundaes with whipped cream, hot fudge, peanuts and Luxardo cherries. As a bonus, Annette will also serve fresh-shucked oysters, all starting at 4:30 p.m. Book a reservation on Resy.
Apple Blossom
822 18th Street
303-301-8999
If Mom likes dishes such as quiche with white asparagus and spinach; gold potato blinis with crème fraîche and caviar; or a luscious croque madame, then brunch at chef Paul C. Reilly's Apple Blossom is the place to be. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., these specials will be available, along with the restaurant's regular brunch menu. There will also be a basket of six muffins by pastry chef Jodi Polson that guests can get to go or have at the table. Visit Tock to make a reservation, or email [email protected] to pre-order the muffin basket.
Bar Dough
2227 West 32nd Avenue
720-668-8506
Any mom who rolls into Bar Dough this Mother's Day will be treated to a free "Mom-osa" to go with her brunch. Order breakfast classics such as eggs Benedict, cinnamon rolls or a grain bowl with farro, preserved fruit, nuts, roasted squash and a poached egg. Or go for an Italian brunch with pasta carbonara with a poached egg; breakfast pizza with fennel sausage; and polenta with pear butter and sweet cream. There is no wrong answer. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are recommended.
The Bindery
1817 Central Street
303-993-2364
Who says Mother's Day is only about brunch? Take a hike in the morning instead, then head to the Bindery for dinner. Here, chef and owner Linda Hampsten Fox and team are whipping up a special Sunday supper starting at 5 p.m. The spring menu is loaded with fresh goodies such as asparagus, peas, carrots and edible flowers, all picture-perfect for your equally picture-perfect mom. Make a reservation ahead of time for the patio or inside the large and airy LoHi restaurant.
Glo Noodle House
4450 West 38th Avenue
303-993-4180
Head to a place that not only celebrates mothers, but is named after the chef's own mom. At Glo Noodle House, which pays homage to chef and co-owner Chris Teigland's mother, Gloria, there will be a special seven-course prix fixe menu on Mother's Day. It includes tuna ozshizushi, king crab udon, braised short rib and shrimp toast. Make a reservation via Tock starting at 6 p.m. The meal costs $100 per person, with the option to add on a sake pairing for an additional $75.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
303-736-8376
As a mom, taking care of kids on Mother's Day isn't the top priority — unless those kids are actually baby goats. Let Mom relax with a fifty-minute yoga class and mimosas on May 8, either at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. After the stretching, you'll have thirty minutes to get close and personal with baby goats, and time to down a few drinks. Of course, you can get more delicious wine from the urban winery to take home, too. Each ticket to the event comes with entry into a raffle, vendors to peruse and a $15 gift card from Athleta. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.
Il Posto
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
On May 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate mom with a pile of lemon ricotta pancakes, Caesar salad laced with white anchovies, housemade confections and a glass of Sangria Rosso. None of these items are on the normal brunch menu, so get them while you can. Guests can choose to dine inside or on the patio. Reservations are recommended to secure the premium brunch times.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Multiple locations
jaxfishhouse.com
For Mother’s Day only, all Jax locations will be open for a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Even better, for just $19, everyone can get bottomless mimosas — not just Mom. Make a reservation at the location nearest you via OpenTable, and treat your mom to a bevy of seafood delights, from freshly shucked oysters to lobster rolls and caviar.
La Bouche
1100 East 17th Avenue
303-830-3967
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., each mother dining at this brasserie will receive a free mimosa with her entree. Items include vegetarian quiche, quiche Lorraine, a charcuterie board, or croque monsieur or madame. La Bouche also will host a special dessert pairing featuring a Kir Royal cocktail with a heart-shaped box filled with two delicate macarons for $10. Reserve a table via OpenTable.
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 South Newport Street
720-710-8963
Southside moms won't have to travel far to indulge in owners Aminata and Rougui Dia's delightful French-Senegalese fare. This Mother's Day, the sisters have added even more elegant dishes to the brunch menu, including classic eggs Benedict, strawberry Champagne cocktails and a special strawberry crème roulade for dessert. Make a reservation to secure a spot at the cafe, and if the weather is nice, enjoy the meal al fresco.
The Original
1600 20th Street
720-769-1414
Now is the time to get down with some Mom-mosas in LoDo. On Friday, May 6, and Sunday, May 8, moms receive free bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the purchase of any brunch entree. On the drink side, spike your sparkling wine with grapefruit, cranberry or classic orange juice. Then order a plate of challah French toast, chicken fried steak, a breakfast sandwich with bacon, or steak and eggs. There's something for every type of mom on the menu — just be sure to make a reservation in order to secure your spot.
The Red Barber
3770 Walnut Street
720-707-4040
Mom helped you grow, so return the favor by giving her an afternoon of cocktails and plants. From 2 to 5 p.m. atop the Catbird Hotel at the Red Barber, the restaurant is hosting "Love Grows Here," an event in partnership with Reroot. Take in the stunning view while indulging in bottomless mimosas and frozé slushies, all while planting and perusing a variety of succulents and houseplants. The drinks have to stay there, but Mom can take her plant home. Each ticket runs $45 and can be reserved online.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Multiple locations
snoozeeatery.com
Snooze is a popular spot all year long, and on Mother's Day it gets even more exciting. We're talking about the normal brunch menu, but with special additions such as strawberry shortcake pancakes and a strawberry martini-mimosa. These items are available both Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8. Skip the line by downloading the Snooze app, where you can join the waitlist digitally while still in your pajamas.
Stoic & Genuine
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-640-3474
Enjoy a seafood tower, smoked-trout deviled eggs, a lobster roll and some Mother's Day brunch specials at chef Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch's Union Station seafood spot. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the kitchen will churn out chicken and waffles with hot honey sauce; crab cake Benedict; trout and eggs with hash browns and chimichurri; and avocado toast with smoked arctic char rillette. And if you would rather do dinner, that menu starts right after brunch, at 3 p.m.
Ultreia
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-534-1970
Head to Union Station from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Mother’s Day brunch at Ultreia. The regular menu will be available along with some specials for the big day. This includes the piri sausage breakfast sandwich with Manchego crema, deviled eggs with crispy serrano jamón; and a housemade pastry basket with an orange scone, blueberry muffin and pastel de nata, which is a Portuguese egg custard tart. Chase the meal down with a crafted brunch cocktail or pitcher of sangria. Urban Farmer
1659 Wazee Street
303-262-6070
Head to the historic Oxford Hotel and dine on a stunning à la carte brunch buffet at Urban Farmer this Mother's Day. Tickets are $70 per adult, $35 for children ten and under. Expect to fill your plate with charcuterie, housemade pickles, deviled eggs, fresh oysters, beet-cured salmon, eggs Benedict, prime rib with horseradish cream and more. Each mother gets a complimentary cocktail, and for an additional $20, guests can add on bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.