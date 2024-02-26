The Only Native Foods Location Left in Colorado Is Now Independently Owned

“As a vegan, I believe in the brand and what it promotes,” says Michael Olivas, who recently became the independent owner of the Glendale location of Native Foods in the CitySet complex. Founded in 1994, the plant-based restaurant chain operated 26 locations at its peak, with several throughout Colorado. Despite the growing popularity of veganism and flexitarian diets, Glendale is the state’s sole survivor.
Olivas, who’s been with the company for nine years, explains that Native Foods changed hands several times, and each capitalist company prioritized expansion. The growth occurred too quickly, in his opinion, and although the chain weathered the worst of the pandemic, Olivas says that its effects “finally caught up to us.”
“In the beginning of 2023, [Native Foods] changed hands again to a former owner,” says Olivas. “He was trying to save Native Foods, but he didn't have enough capital, so he [prioritized] the best-performing stores.”
Eight locations closed last year, including shops in Lone Tree and Boulder as well as one in Fort Collins, which was only open for seven months. Now, only three locations remain: Glendale, Chicago and the original Native Foods in Palm Springs, which will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary this year. Each was sold to former employees, who were given one month to pursue ownership. To make the deadline work, Olivas cashed in his 401(k).
Like the staff he manages, Olivas has built relationships with the community and understands his target market. He explains that under his ownership, the menu in Glendale is now more tailored to customers’ preferences. While the Palm Springs demographic is big on veggie bowls, Coloradans crave comfort food.
Olivas affirms that burgers and plant-based chicken sandwiches are his best sellers. The Nashville Hot is especially popular, featuring a fried patty coated in a buttery, spicy sauce along with Southern slaw, pickle chips and vegan mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
“We have a lot of vegan fare inspired from other fast-casual restaurants that we try to compete with,” says Olivas. The Munchwrap Supreme is one obvious riff made with plant-based taco meat, cheese sauce, creamy chipotle spread, avocado, salsa fresca, lettuce and a crunchy corn tostada, all layered and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Additionally, Olivas is steering away from pre-made ingredients, which became standard under corporate ownership. Now, Native Foods in Glendale will have housemade seitan, sauces mad from scratch and fresh-cut vegetables. Olivas is also working with a local rabbi to make his eatery kosher, a status that is rare among Denver restaurants.
“I am not going to go off the deep end and changing what made Native Foods great. I'm here to expand on it,” says Olivas, who’s been working in kitchens since he was fifteen years old. Although he isn’t classically trained, his industry experience gives him confidence as a chef. He’s also been cooking and eating a plant-based diet for over a decade.
To Olivas, working at and now owning Native Foods is a form of vegan activism. He concludes, “This is my subtle way of changing minds and changing hearts.”
Native Foods is located at 680 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit nativefoods.com/glendale.