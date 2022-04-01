Support Us

New Belgium Will Resume Its Fabled Brewery Tours in May

April 1, 2022 11:30AM

New Belgium Brewing
For many years, one of the things that set New Belgium Brewing apart was the opportunity it gave visitors to take a peek behind the curtain of its sprawling and unusual operation in Fort Collins. Not only did tour guides show people the brewhouse, but they brought them through the whimsically decorated corridors of its offices, through the foeder forest, into the quality lab, offering beer samples all the while.

But when the pandemic hit in March 2020 — just four months after New Belgium sold to Japanese beer conglomerate Kirin — the brewery shut down almost all of its public interaction.

This spring, New Belgium plans to restart its tours, which have been revamped and simplified from previous iterations, as a hearty "welcome back" symbol for the state's billion dollar brewing industry.

NEW BELGIUM BREWING
New Belgium Brewing
"Our Liquid Center team has spent the past year enriching New Belgium’s revered tour program, honing our tour guides’ beer knowledge and storytelling," the brewery says. "Our tours offer an up-close look at the unique principles and practices that make up New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, which shows how putting coworkers and communities first creates long-term business growth and resilience."

Beginning on May 6, visitors will be able to choose between a free, slimmed down 45-minute tour (no reservations needed; free samples still included!) or a ninety-minute full brewery tour (reservations needed) that takes people "on an extensive journey through the many fascinating departments at New Belgium, and includes a detailed history of New Belgium’s timeline, story, beer facts, and plenty of beer tasting."

This tour costs $10, but it's worth the money since guests get to visit the brewhouses, the foeder forest and the packaging hall — and even ride down its small, twisty slide. They will also get to enjoy a curated beer flight.
NEW BELGIUM BREWING
New Belgium Brewing
Outside of those tours, you can also get a guided tasting in the taproom for $20 in which one of the "Liquid Center's" experts will come table-side and walk your group through the beers and beer history.

And to top it off, all of these tours are now available in Spanish, something that wasn't previously offered. "This offering is a true celebration of New Belgium’s commitment to democratizing craft beer so that more people and communities can enjoy it," the brewery says in a statement about the tours.

The announcement comes on the heels of Coors Brewery also announcing that it is once again welcome thirsty visitors to the Golden brewery for tours — though at a higher price than before the pandemic.

And FYI, the Fort Collins taproom will also return to having hours seven days a week on April 18, from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

