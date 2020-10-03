 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Open and Shut Cases |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | October 3, 2020 | 7:36am
Hand rolls are the specialty at Temaki Den.
Hand rolls are the specialty at Temaki Den.
Mark Antonation
AA

Vegan pizza has come to Denver via Breckenridge, with Piante Pizzeria opening its second Colorado location. The restaurant's new outpost has taken over VFW Post 2461 at 1350 South Broadway, where it's currently slinging pies for curbside pick-up and patio dining. Look for the wood-burning pizza oven on Piante's patio.

Six blocks away, the Den Corner restaurant group relaunches Ototo this weekend with a new menu of grab-and-go Japanese fare and a handful of outdoor seats on individual wooden decks — so you'll be able to take home several different styles of onigiri, for example, or hang out over a bowl of ramen.

The group has also introduced Temaki Den, its first restaurant away from Old South Pearl Street. The newest member of the family is a sushi bar in the common area of the Source specializing in hand rolls and aburi sushi, which gets kissed by flame before being served. Seating is available by reservation only for now; see the restaurant's website for details.

Piante Pizza is slinging vegan pies on South Broadway.
Piante Pizza is slinging vegan pies on South Broadway.
Mark Antonation

Here's our complete list of this week's openings and closings since October 1; for other recent activity, see our September 2020 restaurant roll call:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway
Temaki Den (inside the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Restaurants Reopening This Week
Ototo, 1501 South Pearl

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*
Route 40, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

