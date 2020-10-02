Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September 2020

Aside from a freak snowstorm on September 8, September turned out to be a great month for Denver restaurants, as the weather mostly cooperated to keep patios full and diners out at their favorite restaurants. And many newcomers decided to make the leap into the business, whether lured by vacant real estate or committed from months of planning and construction. Regardless of the reasons, last month's openings and closings looked more like the past few years during a booming economy than what we were expecting from a difficult year of stay-at-home orders and COVID-related restaurant restrictions.

One notable loss was Acorn, which drew nearly instant acclaim when it was opened in 2013 at The Source by restaurateur Bryan Dayton and chef Steve Redzikowski. The closure of what had been a very successful eatery is evidence that high-end restaurants rely on operating at full capacity to cover the high costs of food, labor and real estate that come with equally high customer expectations. The Michelin Guide, one of the most thorough trackers of the world's best restaurants, shines a light on the difficulties of running a luxury restaurant during the pandemic: As of September 20, only 29 of the 209 Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. (none of which are in Colorado) had reopened after closing at the beginning of the pandemic last spring, according to the organization's most recent numbers.

Opening trends in September included three Asian-Cajun seafood restaurants — Clawful, the Crab House and Crawling Crab II — as well as a number of ghost kitchens and takeout-only concepts at existing eateries. Burger joints, coffeehouses and hard-to-find global cuisines, from Burmese to South Indian, also cropped up.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in September 2020:

EXPAND Seafood specialist Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar was one of September's openings. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in September*

3 Margaritas (previously Paramount Cafe), 519 16th Street

6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet Street, Lakewood

Brasserie Boulder (at Cafe Aion), 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder

Clawful, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

The Crab House (previously Smashburger), 3299-B South Broadway

Crawling Crab II (previously Great Wall Chinese Buffet), 3215 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

The Filling Station Tap House, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood

Graves Good Burger (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Hatched Fried Chicken (takeout and delivery,) 3501 South Broadway, Englewood

Illegal Pete's Park Hill (previously Desmond), 2230 Oneida Street

Keto World Kitchen, 9447 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Koba Korean Cuisine (previously Crave Real Burgers), 1550 Blake Street

Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street

Little Farmer (at Urban Farmer), 1637 Wazee Street

Madras Cafe (previously Purple Orchid), 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora

Madurai Mes (previously Little Anita's), 6882 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar (Previously Marg's Taco Bistro), 500 East 19th Avenue

My Neighbor Felix (previously Marcella's), 1801 Central Street

Noodles Express (previously Rubio's), 703 South Colorado Boulevard

On & Off (previously Gallop Cafe), 2401 West 32nd Avenue

Pho & Bar (previously Jack's Uptown Grill), 1600 East 17th Avenue

The Radiator Cafe & Bar (previously Common Grounds), 2139 West 44th Avenue

Raising Cane's, 3609 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge

Snacktacular, Delivery only

Taw Win Burmese Food, 1120 Yosemite Street

Vinca, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Restaurants Reopening in September

The Budlong Hot Chicken (moved from Zeppelin Station), 81 South Pennsylvania Street

Crave Coffee Roasters (new ownership), 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village

Mint & Serif (moved from 11500 West Colfax Avenue), 7310 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Acorn is now closed after seven years at the Source. Danielle Lirette

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in September

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing in September*

Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Alternation Brewing, 1539 South Broadway

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street

Daz Bog, 501 West 12th Avenue

Periodic Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any restaurant openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.