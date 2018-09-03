Restaurant Roll Call: All the Opening and Closings in August 2018

August was on of the most diverse months for restaurant openings this year, adding plenty of new cuisine to the culinary landscape. Craving fresh-baked bread? Safta, from chef Alon Shaya, brought puffy pita bread and other Israeli cuisine to the Source Hotel on Brighton Boulevard, while Shahrazad Bakery gave Aurora Iraqi flatbread and other baked goods. Turkish food also made a debut with the opening of Bosphorus in Englewood, adding another taste of the Middle East.

We also got savory hand pies and more French street food from Bistro Georgette, Thai-style rolled ice cream from Milkit, Texas-style barbecue from Smok, a retro cocktail bar in Lady Jane, and more conveyor-belt sushi from the third Sushi-Rama.

But we also lost a favorite eatery that represented a world of diversity under one roof. Rebel Restaurant, which closed on August 4 in RiNo with a booze-filled bash, was known for Ukrainian pierogi, Korean roast pig heads, French-Canadian poutine reinvented with tripe and foie gras, and Southern biscuits stuffed with crispy pig ears. Denver had never seen such an audacious restaurant, and isn't likely to experience anything close again soon. Other August spots lost in August were Famous Pizza, Solitaire and Hangar Bar, a favorite East Colfax Avenue dive (which could be resurrected after a hearing with the city this month).