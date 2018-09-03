Restaurant Roll Call: All the Opening and Closings in August 2018

August was on of the most diverse months for restaurant openings this year, adding plenty of new cuisine to the culinary landscape. Craving fresh-baked bread? Safta, from chef Alon Shaya, brought puffy pita bread and other Israeli cuisine to the Source Hotel on Brighton Boulevard, while Shahrazad Bakery gave Aurora Iraqi flatbread and other baked goods. Turkish food also made a debut with the opening of Bosphorus in Englewood, adding another taste of the Middle East.
We also got savory hand pies and more French street food from Bistro Georgette, Thai-style rolled ice cream from Milkit, Texas-style barbecue from Smok, a retro cocktail bar in Lady Jane, and more conveyor-belt sushi from the third Sushi-Rama.
But we also lost a favorite eatery that represented a world of diversity under one roof. Rebel Restaurant, which closed on August 4 in RiNo with a booze-filled bash, was known for Ukrainian pierogi, Korean roast pig heads, French-Canadian poutine reinvented with tripe and foie gras, and Southern biscuits stuffed with crispy pig ears. Denver had never seen such an audacious restaurant, and isn't likely to experience anything close again soon. Other August spots lost in August were Famous Pizza, Solitaire and Hangar Bar, a favorite East Colfax Avenue dive (which could be resurrected after a hearing with the city this month).
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for August 2018:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in August*
Big Sky Burger, 1958 Garrison Street, Lakewood
Birdcall, 1535 East Evans Avenue
Bistro Georgette (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Bosphorus, 3493 South Downing Street
Breakfast Champion (Turkish), 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina, 2100 16th Street
Flower Child, 2580 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Garnish Indian Fusion Cuisine, 6585 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar, 6955 South York Street, Centennial
Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place
Lady Jane, 2021 West 32nd Avenue
Meta Burger, 7950 East Mississippi Avenue
Milkit Rolled Ice Cream, 9625 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon Street
Safta, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Shahrazad Bakery, 2603 South Parker Road, Aurora
Smok, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Sushi-Rama Lone Tree, 10012 Commons Street, Building C, Lone Tree
The Woods, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants and Bars Closing in August*
Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue
Four Friends Kitchen, 2070 South University Boulevard
Famous Pizza, 98 South Broadway
Hangar Bar, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
Ivy at the Glenn, 6955 South York Street, Centennial
Merle's of Littleton, 2609 West Main Street, Littleton
Randall's, 2217 Welton Street
Rebel Restaurant, 3763 Wynkoop Street
Solitaire, 3927 West 32nd Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Did we miss any openings or closings last month? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
