Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

La Loteria is now in full swing on Broadway.

Coffee expert Muluye Hailemariam originally planned to open Kabod Coffee at Denver International Airport's Great Hall, but with construction delays preventing businesses from opening, she changed flight plans and landed at Northfield Stapleton instead. Kabod is now serving coffee imported straight from independently owned Ethiopian coffee farms.

In the Baker neighborhood, La Loteria, which just opened at the end of August at 42 South Broadway, had initially planned to serve lunch and dinner. Lunch was a little slow in coming, but the taqueria is now in full swing, with a big menu of tacos, tortas and other Mexican street fare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings from September 9 to 15, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Kabod Coffee, 9165 East Northfield Boulevard

Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street

Locust Cider & Brewing Co., 5446 Conestoga Court, Boulder

Smokehouse17, 1612 East 17th Avenue

SurMesa Taqueria (inside Tributary Food Hall), 701 12th Street, Golden

Urban Putt, 1201 18th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Moe's Broadway Bagel, 918 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at cafe@westword.com.