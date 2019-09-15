 


    Herban Planet
4
La Loteria is now in full swing on Broadway.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 15, 2019 | 7:54am
Coffee expert Muluye Hailemariam originally planned to open Kabod Coffee at Denver International Airport's Great Hall, but with construction delays preventing businesses from opening, she changed flight plans and landed at Northfield Stapleton instead. Kabod is now serving coffee imported straight from independently owned Ethiopian coffee farms.

In the Baker neighborhood, La Loteria, which just opened at the end of August at 42 South Broadway, had initially planned to serve lunch and dinner. Lunch was a little slow in coming, but the taqueria is now in full swing, with a big menu of tacos, tortas and other Mexican street fare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings from September 9 to 15, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Kabod Coffee, 9165 East Northfield Boulevard
Le Bilboquet, 299 St. Paul Street
Locust Cider & Brewing Co., 5446 Conestoga Court, Boulder
Smokehouse17, 1612 East 17th Avenue
SurMesa Taqueria (inside Tributary Food Hall), 701 12th Street, Golden
Urban Putt, 1201 18th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Moe's Broadway Bagel, 918 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

FB Concepts does chicken sandwiches, bao buns and more.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"New at Mile High: Biker Jim's, Bonanno, GQue...and 505 Chile?"

Concourse is closing to make way for a second ChoLon.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"Concourse to Close in Stapleton, Will Reopen as Second ChoLon"

Smokehouse 17 is now open on East 17th Avenue.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Barbecue Comes to Uptown From a Familiar Restaurateur"

Tributary Food Hall opened on August 2, 2019.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"One Tributary Eatery Plans Expansion, Another Opens Today"

Courtesy Meta Asian Kitchen

"Meta Asian Kitchen Will Replace Chicken Rebel at Avanti F&B"

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

