Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Several months ago, the Egg & I at 560 South Holly Street became Morning Story, the second for owner Jim Gregory, after the original at 8025 Sheridan Boulevard in Arvada. Gregory closed the breakfast eatery earlier this summer for an extensive remodel and has just reopened, so this Morning Story is spiffed up and once again serving breakfast and lunch.
In Boulder, the owners of Arcana just took over the former PMG Wine Bar space and opened it as Jungle, a tiki bar with a Caribbean-inspired menu and an all-island wine menu. Which islands produce wine? Jungle's founders name the Canary Islands, Sicily, Sardinia, Santorini, Tasmania and New Zealand as a few examples. The bar is now pouring every Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 8-14, plus links to current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood
Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street
Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder
Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street
Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street
Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*
Hapa Sushi (moving to 3030 East Second Avenue), 2780 East Second Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
The closing of iconic bars and restaurants draw plenty of attention, but so far this year the pace of shutters has been mercifully slow. We catalogu closings as well as openings each month, and the June roll call tallied more than four times as many new restaurants and bars as those that went dark.
We'd much rather celebrate great new places to eat than mourn the loss of old favorites. Here's our list of the ten best new restaurants to open so far in 2019, from humble mom-and-pop shops to lavish dining halls.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
