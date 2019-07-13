 


Morning Story's peanut butter and banana Belgian waffle is back on track in east Denver.
Morning Story's peanut butter and banana Belgian waffle is back on track in east Denver.
Courtesy Morning Story

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | July 13, 2019 | 6:54am
AA

Several months ago, the Egg & I at 560 South Holly Street became Morning Story, the second for owner Jim Gregory, after the original at 8025 Sheridan Boulevard in Arvada. Gregory closed the breakfast eatery earlier this summer for an extensive remodel and has just reopened, so this Morning Story is spiffed up and once again serving  breakfast and lunch.

In Boulder, the owners of Arcana just took over the former PMG Wine Bar space and opened it as Jungle, a tiki bar with a Caribbean-inspired menu and an all-island wine menu. Which islands produce wine? Jungle's founders name the Canary Islands, Sicily, Sardinia, Santorini, Tasmania and New Zealand as a few examples. The bar is now pouring every Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 8-14, plus links to current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 3150 South Broadway, Englewood
Gates Deli & Grog, 1875 South Pearl Street
Jungle, 2018 10th Street, Boulder
Morning Story, 560 South Holly Street
Reddy Claws, 3234 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
Sweet Sweetz, 2325 East 28th Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*
Hapa Sushi (moving to 3030 East Second Avenue), 2780 East Second Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Sweet Sweetz is now serving ice cream and homemade desserts.
Sweet Sweetz is now serving ice cream and homemade desserts.
Staci Berry

"Northeast Denver Family Fulfills a Sweet Dream With New Dessert Shop"

The newest Chop Shop was built from a former used-car dealership.
The newest Chop Shop was built from a former used-car dealership.
Mark Antonation

"Chop Shop Opens New South Broadway Outpost"

Platt Park Brewing is now in the sandwich game.
Platt Park Brewing is now in the sandwich game.
Gates Deli & Grog

"Beer Calendar: Platt Park Brewing Opens Gates Deli & Grog"

The fish fry will return on Friday, July 12, but the bar has a new name.
The fish fry will return on Friday, July 12, but the bar has a new name.
Rocky Flats Lounge

"Rocky Flats Bar & Grill Is Back, and So Are Fish Fries"

The final iteration of the Campus Lounge when it opened in October 2018 under Dan and Jeff Nickless.
The final iteration of the Campus Lounge when it opened in October 2018 under Dan and Jeff Nickless.
Mark Antonation

"Campus Lounge Closes for the Third Time in Three Years"

The closing of iconic bars and restaurants draw plenty of attention, but so far this year the pace of shutters has been mercifully slow. We catalogu closings as well as openings each month, and the June roll call tallied more than four times as many new restaurants and bars as those that went dark.

We'd much rather celebrate great new places to eat than mourn the loss of old favorites. Here's our list of the ten best new restaurants to open so far in 2019, from humble mom-and-pop shops to lavish dining halls.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

