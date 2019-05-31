Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2019

The story this month is not the volume of openings (which was definitely high), but the number of big-name closings throughout Denver, including three breweries, a sector that once seemed immune to the economic forces that govern other food and drink establishments.

But then again, nobody's really safe in the hospitality industry, not even seasoned veterans and stable national chains. Mila, which restaurateur Kevin Taylor opened last September on the ground floor of the downtown Denver Place, is now closed. Taylor is no stranger to the cycle of openings and closings, and over the past few years, he's also expanded beyond his typical downtown domain with Masa Cocina Mexican and Hickory & Ash in Broomfield's Arista development. And in LoHi, Marcella's shuttered after less than two years. According to parent company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, the Ohio-based group that also runs two Ocean Prime (downtown and in the Denver Tech Center), the Italian eatery just wasn't performing up to corporate standards.

In Greenwood Village, Brett Shaheen's delightful eatery The Wooden Table (one of the best restaurants in all of Denver's suburbs), closed without notice, following the departure of the chef's other restaurant, Brodo, earlier this spring from Belmar. Other longtime favorites Interstate Kitchen & Bar, 1515 Restaurant and Purple Door Coffee also closed in May.

But still, chefs and restaurateurs keep bringing us new ideas and great food. Bacon Social House opened its second metro eatery in Littleton, right across the street from the Littleton Municipal Courthouse. Brisket boss Karl Fallenius finally launched Owlbear Barbecue in RiNo after many travails, and tattoo artist John Slaughter welcomed guests to Pistol Whip on Santa Fe Drive.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for May 2019:

EXPAND Owlbear is now smoking. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in May*

Anise, 865 Lincoln Street

Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Bean Fosters, 9956 West Remington Place, Littleton

Besties Ice Cream, 1559 South Broadway

BØH, 1801 Blake Street

The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street

Culture Meat & Cheese (inside Pearl Wine Company), 1886 South Pearl Street

Taqueria El Grillo, 410 South Federal Boulevard

Farmhouse Thai Eatery, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6240 Leetsdale Drive

Gaku Ramen, 1119 13th Street, Boulder

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway

Kattapas Kitchen, 6590 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield

Kisbee on the Roof (atop the Jacquard Hotel), 222 Milwaukee Street

Ku Cha House of Tea, 2445 East Third Avenue

The Local Butcher, 2242 Oneida Street

MiddleState Coffee, 212 Santa Fe Drive

Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Drive

Owlbear Barbecue, 2826 Larimer Street

Pistol Whip, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street

Snarf's Sandwiches, 2527 Federal Boulevard

Snooze, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

So Radish, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Sushi-Rama Fitzsimons, 13650 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Tatsu Izakaya, 2022 South University Boulevard

Urban Beets, 5616 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Restaurants Reopening in May*

Lola Coastal Mexican (after remodel), 1575 Boulder Street

Atelier by Radex (after fire damage), 2011 East 17th Avenue

Restaurants Temporarily Closing in May*

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant (ownership change), 816 Main Street, Louisville

EXPAND Marcella's is no longer dishing up meatballs. Courtesy of Marcella's

Restaurants and Bars Closing in May*

38 State Brewing Company, 8071 South Broadway, Littleton

1515 Restaurant, 1515 Market Street

Brodo Italian Scratch Kitchen, 7167 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

Crepes 'n Crepes, 3000 Zuni Street and 1512 Larimer Street

Fate Brewing Company, 1600 38th Street, Boulder

Interstate Kitchen & Bar, 1001 Santa Fe Drive

Ironworks Brewery and Pub, 12354 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood

Marcella's, 1801 Central Street

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant, 8100 East Union Avenue

Mila, 999 18th Street

Purple Door Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

The Soul Kitchen, 14107 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, and 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Under the Umbrella Bakery & Cafe (Congress Park location remains open), 300 Elati Street

Wooden Table, 2500 East Orchard Boulevard, Greenwood Village

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.