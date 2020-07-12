Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Denver lost one of its top karaoke destinations when Armida's closed earlier this summer, but the Corral family that owns the business wasn't done with this spot at 840 Lincoln Street. While the karaoke is gone, the restaurant has been given a fresh coat of paint and new interior decor, and has reopened as La Milpa, serving the cuisine of Sinaloa, Mexico. Fresh-made tortillas, tacos and guisados (slow-cooked stews) are part of the draw, expanding from the simpler Armida's menu. La Milpa is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

There are for-lease signs up at 750 Santa Fe Drive, where Arada Ethiopian Restaurant had been doing business since 2005. Arada got its start on East Colfax Avenue in 1998 before owner Haime Asfaw moved it to the Art District on Santa Fe; its location on a stretch of Santa Fe Drive known for art galleries and studios made the restaurant a gateway for many diner's first forays into Ethiopian cuisine. East Colfax continues to be home to some of the city's best Ethiopian restaurants and, over the years, others have opened further east in Aurora, but Arada was one of the few to give it a go outside of that zone.

Downtown, Jovanina's Broken Italian is closing indefinitely but not permanently. “With the safety of our staff and guests our top priority, it’s with caution — but also with hope and excitement for the future — that we share the difficult decision to temporarily pause dining at Jovanina’s Broken Italian for the next few months," co-owners Jake and Jennifer Linzinmeir said in an email. "Know that this is not goodbye: We look forward to welcoming you all back with open arms as soon as it is safe to do so. Until then, be well and stay safe.”

Jovananina's opened at 1520 Blake Street in October 2018, taking over the space previously occupied by Aoba Sushi.

Here's our complete list of openings and closing for the week of July 6 to July 12, 2020. For ongoing news about establishments making a comeback after the mandated closures, see our lists of bar and restaurant reopenings in Denver and Boulder.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

La Milpa Guisados y Tacos, 840 Lincoln Street

Local Jones, 249 Columbine Street

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Arada Ethiopian Restaurant, 750 Santa Fe Drive

C.B. & Potts, four Colorado locations

Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street

Milo's Sports Tavern, 6495 East Evans Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

