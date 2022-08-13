Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 6-12

Smok's location at Junction Food & Drink rounds out this week's short list of closures, but you can still get a barbecue fix at its original location at the Source and its new addition in Fort Collins.
On Tennyson, the former Revelry Kitchen (which shuttered on January 1) is now home to another outpost of Beau Thai, which moved there from its now-closed location at 3464 West 32nd Avenue. There are also Beau Thai locations in Evergreen and Castle Rock.
The golf bar trend continues. The latest addition: the Local Drive, which is located near Number Thirty Eight in RiNo and bills itself as "an elevated indoor golf experience" with cocktails and an event space.
There are two new places to check out in Denver's suburbs, too. In Westminster, bubble tea chain Tsaocaa opened a location next to H Mart , where it's serving a wide variety of flavors. In Highlands Ranch, Postino debuted its fourth Colorado location. Like the other outposts of this wine and bruschetta board concept, it includes an eye-catching art installation, which, in this case, is made of retro games.
And in Boulder, Van Leeuwen opened its first Colorado scoop shop. Check out our rankings of some of its flavors. A Denver location will be added soon.
In other openings and closings news:
- After almost sixty years in Bonnie Brae, the Saucy Noodle will close August 14.
- Awake, Denver's first sober bar, will close August 21 while it looks for a new location.
- Colfax bikini barista shop Hot-Chick-A-Latte is closing as well; its last day will be August 28.
- Learn more about Mama Lolita's, a modern Mexican restaurant that recently opened in Broomfield.
Beau Thai, 3901 Tennyson Street
The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Boulevard
Postino, 1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Tsaocaa, 5092 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Van Leeuwen, 1750 29th Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Smok at Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
Tables, 2267 Kearney Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].