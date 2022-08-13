Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 6-12

August 13, 2022 6:45AM

The new Postino in Highlands Ranch has a wall installation made of games.
The new Postino in Highlands Ranch has a wall installation made of games. Postino
One of the many longtime favorites to close in recent months said goodbye on August 6. Tables was a Park Hill staple for seventeen years, a long run for an independently owned neighborhood bistro. In their final Instagram post, owners Dustin Barrett and Amy Vitale wrote, "Thank you all for the wonderful ride. As Dr. Seuss would say, 'Don't be sad the party is over — be happy that it ever was.'"

Smok's location at Junction Food & Drink rounds out this week's short list of closures, but you can still get a barbecue fix at its original location at the Source and its new addition in Fort Collins.

On Tennyson, the former Revelry Kitchen (which shuttered on January 1) is now home to another outpost of Beau Thai, which moved there from its now-closed location at 3464 West 32nd Avenue. There are also Beau Thai locations in Evergreen and Castle Rock.

The golf bar trend continues. The latest addition: the Local Drive, which is located near Number Thirty Eight in RiNo and bills itself as "an elevated indoor golf experience" with cocktails and an event space. 

There are two new places to check out in Denver's suburbs, too. In Westminster, bubble tea chain Tsaocaa opened a location next to H Mart , where it's serving a wide variety of flavors. In Highlands Ranch, Postino debuted its fourth Colorado location. Like the other outposts of this wine and bruschetta board concept, it includes an eye-catching art installation, which, in this case, is made of retro games.

And in Boulder, Van Leeuwen opened its first Colorado scoop shop. Check out our rankings of some of its flavors. A Denver location will be added soon.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge
Tables opened in 2005, and its last day was August 6.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Beau Thai, 3901 Tennyson Street
The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Boulevard
Postino, 1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Tsaocaa, 5092 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Van Leeuwen, 1750 29th Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Smok at Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
Tables, 2267 Kearney Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation