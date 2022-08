Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 6-12

click to enlarge Tables opened in 2005, and its last day was August 6. Molly Martin

One of the many longtime favorites to close in recent months said goodbye on August 6. Tables was a Park Hill staple for seventeen years , a long run for an independently owned neighborhood bistro. In their final Instagram post, owners Dustin Barrett and Amy Vitale wrote, "Thank you all for the wonderful ride. As Dr. Seuss would say, 'Don't be sad the party is over — be happy that it ever was.'"Smok's location at Junction Food & Drink rounds out this week's short list of closures, but you can still get a barbecue fix at its original location at the Source and its new addition in Fort Collins.On Tennyson, the former Revelry Kitchen (which shuttered on January 1) is now home to another outpost of Beau Thai, which moved there from its now-closed location at 3464 West 32nd Avenue. There are also Beau Thai locations in Evergreen and Castle Rock.The golf bar trend continues . The latest addition: the Local Drive, which is located near Number Thirty Eight in RiNo and bills itself as "an elevated indoor golf experience" with cocktails and an event space.There are two new places to check out in Denver's suburbs, too. In Westminster, bubble tea chain Tsaocaa opened a location next to H Mart , where it's serving a wide variety of flavors. In Highlands Ranch, Postino debuted its fourth Colorado location. Like the other outposts of this wine and bruschetta board concept, it includes an eye-catching art installation, which, in this case, is made of retro games.And in Boulder, Van Leeuwen opened its first Colorado scoop shop. Check out our rankings of some of its flavors . A Denver location will be added soon.In other openings and closings news:Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week: Beau Thai , 3901 Tennyson Street The Local Drive , 3503 Brighton Boulevard Postino , 1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch Tsaocaa , 5092 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster Van Leeuwen , 1750 29th Street, BoulderSmok at Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado BoulevardTables, 2267 Kearney Street*Or earlier and not previously reported.