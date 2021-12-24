Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 19-25

The openings this week were all outside of Denver city limits. In Lafayette, the team behind Acreage at Stem Ciders introduced Ghost Box Pizza, which specializes in Detroit-style pies — a trend that just keeps on growing. Lafayette is also the home to Idaho Springs brewery Westbound & Down's newest outpost, dubbed Westbound & Down Mill.
In the southern suburbs, Greenwood Village's Grange Hall introduced its newest stall, Honey Fish Handroll Bar, from the team behind Mizu Izakaya. In Englewood, yet another hot chicken spot is now open in the former home of Chuey FU's Latin Asian Grub. This is Blazing Bird's second location — the first is in Arvada — and it's planning to open a third in downtown Denver in 2022.
And Caribou Coffee, the first concession to open at Denver International Airport since the completion of phase one of the Great Hall project, is now serving coffee near the Southwest check-in.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Blazing Bird, 2950 South Broadway Unit B, Englewood
Caribou Coffee, Denver International Airport, Great Hall
Ghost Box Pizza, 103 South Public Road, Lafayette
Honey Fish Handroll Bar, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Westbound & Down Mill, 2755 Dagny Way, Lafayette
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Piatti, 190 St. Paul Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].