Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 10-16

It was another slow week for openings, with only three to report — and all are new locations of established concepts, including a fourth In-N-Out burger outpost.

Just a month after opening a new flagship location in Fort Collins, marijuana-inspired sandwich "joint" Cheba Hut has added another market: Aurora. This is the nineteenth shop for franchise owner and Colorado Springs resident David Timmons, who's been helping to grow the chain's presence in Colorado for over a decade.

Deep Roots Winery & Bistro debuted its second location in the former home of C Squared Ciders in RiNo, just three blocks from Infinite Monkey Theorem and two blocks from Barcelona Wine Bar, which means that area is now prime for wine-hopping adventures. The original location in LoHi opened in December 2017.

From the mountains to Denver, I Scream Gelato, which has locations in Breckenridge and Frisco, has brought its Instagram-able frozen treats to Denver with the opening of a location in Lowry. Owners Nadav Abergel and Yuval Fuchs source ingredients directly from Italy and have plans to expand not only in Denver, but also with a fourth location coming soon in Miami Beach.

And while it's not officially on the list (yet), note that Bread Bar in Silver Plume is reopening Saturday, July 17, after closing in October 2020 for winter hibernation. If you're heading for the hills, this is the place to stop for some drinks and relaxation before heading out of or back to town on I-70.

Here's the complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in metro Denver this week:

Restaurants opening this week.*

Cheba Hut, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street

I Scream Gelato, 63 Quebec Street #109

In-N-Out Burger, 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

*Or earlier and not previously listed.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com.