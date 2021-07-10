Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 3-9

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Maybe it's because everyone's distracted by the All-Star Game coming to town, but it was a pretty quiet week for dining-scene action. One big winner: fried chicken.

Local fried chicken favorite The Post expanded to a unique location: a utility building that once held Stanley Steam Engines on the grounds of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. The addition is part of a series of upgrades to the hotel in recent years, and is the fifth Post.

Down in Centennial, a different kind of fried chicken spot opened on July 7. WingWok is a concept from former Garbanzo CEO James Park and a leadership team that is predominantly Korean. It specializes in "twice-fried, gluten-free Korean Fried Chicken Miracles" available in a variety of formats, from sandwiches and burritos to bowls, alongside traditional Korean sides like kimchee, white pickled radish and seaweed salad.

At Zeppelin Station, Paul Qui added KoKo Ni in the space that was formerly upstairs bar Big Trouble. Qui came to opened Soy Pinoy at Zeppelin Station in July 2020 following a PR campaign that included a public apology outlining the specifics of his "reparations." He was also recently announced as the featured guest at the 2021 Spero Recovery Center Gala, so it seems he has stuck with sobriety. And good food.

Dry Land Distillers has opened a new distillery and tasting room where you can enjoy cocktails made with its award-winning spirits in a historic 1914 building on Main Street in Longmont. And in Boulder, drinks are flowing once again at License No. 1 in the historic Hotel Boulderado. But Shine, known for its potions and positivity, bid farewell with one final dance party on July 9.

Here's the complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in metro Denver this week:

The Post is also opening a new location in Fort Collins Labor Day weekend. Courtesy of the Post

Restaurants and bars opening this week.*

Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main Street, Longmont

KoKo Ni, 3501 Wazee Street

The Post Chicken & Beer, 33-D East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park

WingWok, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial

Restaurants and bars reopening this week.*



License No. 1, 2115 13th Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars closing this week.*



Shine, 2480 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

*Or earlier and not previously listed.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com.