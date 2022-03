Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 5-11

click to enlarge Nick's closed on March 10. Nick's Cafe Facebook

Elvis has left the building. On March 10, Nick's Cafe in Lakewood shut its doors after thirty-some years. The small spot run by Nick Andurlakis and his wife was home to the Fool's Gold Sandwich , an homage to Elvis's legendary visit to the Colorado Mine Company — which Andurlakis witnessed firsthand when he worked there as a teenager.Nick's joins the list of long-running restaurants that have shuttered recently (we're still mourning the end of the Breakfast King's reign ), and on March 12, another will join those ranks — for now, at least. Welton Street Cafe is closing its doors at 2736 Welton, but hopes to move into a new address just down the street. The project has a big price tag, though, which makes the future of the restaurant uncertain , even as it's raised nearly $100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign But it's not all goodbyes this week, as three tried-and-true eateries added new locations. Homegrown Tap & Dough has brought its beers and pizza to Littleton's Ken Caryl neighborhood — its third location. In South Denver, Mika Sushi added an outpost off East Hampden Avenue. And Snarf's moved into Cherry Creek, marking the brand's twentieth Colorado location. Homegrown Tap & Dough , 12622 Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton Mika Sushi 5 , 7400 East Hampden Avenue Snarf's Sandwiches , 125 Adams StreetNick's Cafe, 777 1/2 Sims Street, Lakewood*Or earlier and not reported.