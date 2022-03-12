Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 5-11

Elvis has left the building. On March 10, Nick's Cafe in Lakewood shut its doors after thirty-some years. The small spot run by Nick Andurlakis and his wife was home to the Fool's Gold Sandwich, an homage to Elvis's legendary visit to the Colorado Mine Company — which Andurlakis witnessed firsthand when he worked there as a teenager.
Nick's joins the list of long-running restaurants that have shuttered recently (we're still mourning the end of the Breakfast King's reign), and on March 12, another will join those ranks — for now, at least. Welton Street Cafe is closing its doors at 2736 Welton, but hopes to move into a new address just down the street. The project has a big price tag, though, which makes the future of the restaurant uncertain, even as it's raised nearly $100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.
But it's not all goodbyes this week, as three tried-and-true eateries added new locations. Homegrown Tap & Dough has brought its beers and pizza to Littleton's Ken Caryl neighborhood — its third location. In South Denver, Mika Sushi added an outpost off East Hampden Avenue. And Snarf's moved into Cherry Creek, marking the brand's twentieth Colorado location.
Here's our list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Homegrown Tap & Dough, 12622 Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
Mika Sushi 5, 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Snarf's Sandwiches, 125 Adams Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Nick's Cafe, 777 1/2 Sims Street, Lakewood
*Or earlier and not reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].