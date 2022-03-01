Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Colorado History

Elvis Is Leaving the Building: Nick's Cafe Closing

March 1, 2022 7:49AM

Yes, Elvis ate this.
Yes, Elvis ate this. YouTube
Elvis is about to leave the building.

The news was posted last week on the Nick's Cafe Facebook page: "It is with many mixed emotions announcing the closing of Nick's Cafe. After 30 some years it is time. Our last day will be March 10th. We have had customers become friends and have seen couples become families and families grow. We are blessed in so many ways to have shared so many memories with you all. We will be donating a few of our treasures to History Colorado. Thank you for your support over the years and may God bless you all."

Nick Andurlakis was a teenager working in the kitchen of the legendary Colorado Mine Company in Glendale when Elvis Presley was ushered in the back door for dinner one night in 1976. The restaurant was known for its big steaks and big-name visitors, but it also had a big sandwich, the Fool's Gold, a giant peanut-butter number with a giant price tag, put on the menu by owners Buck and Cindy Scott as a lark. As Andurlakis recalled a few years ago, “Elvis told me to bring him a big burger, but bring the sandwich, too, because he wanted to try it. He ended up eating three of them.”

The King was such a fan of the sandwich that he and a party celebrating his daughter's birthday flew into Stapleton Airport one night on his private 727 to pick up a big order.
click to enlarge Closing March 10. - NICK'S CAFE FACEBOOK
Closing March 10.
Nick's Cafe Facebook
From there, Andurlakis's dream took flight. A decade later, when he opened Nick's Cafe at 777 Simms Street in Lakewood, he made the diner a shrine to all things Elvis, attracting fans of both music and Greek food — as well as the Fool's Gold Sandwich: a hollowed-out loaf of sourdough bread slathered with margarine, filled with a full jar of creamy peanut butter and another jar of sugary blueberry preserves, topped with a pound of crisped-up bacon, then buttered up and baked.

But now, after more than three decades of taking care of business, followed by all the challenges of the pandemic, another Colorado classic is calling it quits. On March 10, Andurlakis will turn off the oven, pack up his memorabilia and switch off the lights.

And Elvis will leave the building.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation