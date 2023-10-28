Every New Restaurant That Opened This Week

The franchisee behind sixteen Colorado Cheba Hut locations brought a new brand to the state: the Las Vegas-based SkinnyFATS, which has a menu that's split into "happy" and "healthy" options.
Boulder is now home to the second location of Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery the Ginger Pig as well as an Alice in Wonderland-themed cafe and champagne bar called Alice and Rose.
Several Denver-born brands are expanding to Golden, starting with Atomic Cowboy, which is now serving biscuit sandwiches, pizza and one of the best burgers in town from its eighth location.
There are also four restaurant closures to report this week. Africana Restaurant and Cafe was forced to close because of unpaid taxes after four decades on Colfax. Looking for other places to try African fare? We've got four other options for you to try.
Kobe An in Cherry Creek was also forced to close, but for a different reason. Its space will soon be demolished to make room for apartments, and owner Kimie Loeffler is ready for retirement, according to a BusinessDen story. Her daughter and husband still run Kobe An LoHi, though instead of sushi, that eatery specializes in shabu-shabu.
After two years, Make It Vegan has shuttered. "It is sad but it is good! A new beginning. It was a necessary decision for our health and futures, to say the least," the owners shared in an Instagram post announcing the news. Goed Zuur made the call to close in Five Points after serving sour beers for six years.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Get a first look at Oliver's, an Italian concept from the owner of Blue Island Oyster Bar that opens on October 30.
- Local chain Rush Bowls is planning to expand, starting with a new location in RiNo.
- Sam's No. 3 announced that it will close its Aurora location at the end of the year.
Alice and Rose, 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
Atomic Cowboy/Denver Biscuit Co/Fat Sully's, 1100 Washington Avenue, Golden
The Ginger Pig, 1203 13th Street, Boulder
O Lien Kitchen, 781 South Federal Boulevard
SkinnyFATS, 7795 East Belleview Avenue
Unique Indian Cuisine, 2246 South Colorado Boulevard, Englewood
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Africana Restaurant and Cafe, 5091 East Colfax Avenue
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
Kobe An, 231 Milwaukee Street
Make It Vegan, 790 Kipling Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].