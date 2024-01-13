 Apple Blossom Reopens More Denver Restaurant News | Westword
Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Return of Apple Blossom Under New Ownership

A new Korean barbecue joint has opened on the 16th Street Mall, a Boulder burrito spot has made a comeback, and a popular RiNo eatery is closed for a remodel.
January 13, 2024
Adrian Faison is the new executive chef at Apple Blossom.
In December, Coperta owners Paul C. Reilly and his sister, Aileen Reilly, announced that they were closing Apple Blossom, their seasonal farm-to-table eatery inside the Hyatt Centric, after two years in business. "The Beast + Bottle Group is working with the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver team to pass on the beautiful restaurant space to hotel operators, who will transition it to a new, more casual dining concept for hotel guests," they said at the time, noting that the new concept would not be affiliated with their Beast + Bottle Group.

That transition is now official, but Hyatt Centric opted to keep the same name for the restaurant. The kitchen at the new iteration of Apple Blossom is helmed by executive chef Adrian Faison. "Born and raised on a small farm in Cofield, North Carolina, chef Faison brings a passion for southern cooking and homegrown ingredients to his new role in Downtown Denver," says a press release announcing the reopening news.

Other openings include an addition to the 16th Street Mall, Kkoki Korean BBQ. In Boulder, fast-casual burrito joint Nopalitos has made a comeback in a new space; it was forced to move out of its former location in December 2022 when its building was sold to a new landlord, resulting in higher rent. Nopalitos owner Milton Guevara-Navas worked for Illegal Pete's for two decades before striking out on his own in 2019.
click to enlarge exterior of a black building
Dio Mio is getting a remodel after more than seven years in business.
Dio Mio
There have been a number of temporary closures recently, as restaurants take breaks to make repairs and/or remodel their spaces, including Rioja (which will reopen January 21), Cart-Driver LoHi (which is hoping for a February return) and the DU location of Illegal Pete's (reopening in May). The latest announcement comes from Dio Mio, which is remodeling and says it is "on track for an early February reopening." It's planning to launch a refreshed menu when it returns.

Closed for good is Tres Chiles on Tennyson Street, which has been in business since 2018.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week.
click to enlarge a quesadilla, a burrito, nachos and two cocktails
Nopalitos made a comeback in Boulder a year after closing its first location.
Nopalitos
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Apple Blossom, 822 18th Street
Kkoki Korean BBQ, 2100 16th Street Mall
Nopalitos, 1805 29th Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Dio Mio, 3264 Larimer Street

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street

What did we miss? Send a note to [email protected].
