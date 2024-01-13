Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Return of Apple Blossom Under New Ownership

That transition is now official, but Hyatt Centric opted to keep the same name for the restaurant. The kitchen at the new iteration of Apple Blossom is helmed by executive chef Adrian Faison. "Born and raised on a small farm in Cofield, North Carolina, chef Faison brings a passion for southern cooking and homegrown ingredients to his new role in Downtown Denver," says a press release announcing the reopening news.
Other openings include an addition to the 16th Street Mall, Kkoki Korean BBQ. In Boulder, fast-casual burrito joint Nopalitos has made a comeback in a new space; it was forced to move out of its former location in December 2022 when its building was sold to a new landlord, resulting in higher rent. Nopalitos owner Milton Guevara-Navas worked for Illegal Pete's for two decades before striking out on his own in 2019.
Closed for good is Tres Chiles on Tennyson Street, which has been in business since 2018.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Longtime Arvada sushi spot Namiko's will say goodbye on January 13, as its owner is facing her second battle with breast cancer.
- The DTC location of Three Little Griddles is closing on January 14; its Aurora outpost will remain open.
- Troy Guard's first wine and cocktail bar is set to open downtown on January 16.
- Next month, a second location of Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will debut in Lone Tree.
- Lyons butter bar Bella la Crema is making a comeback three years after shuttering.
Apple Blossom, 822 18th Street
Kkoki Korean BBQ, 2100 16th Street Mall
Nopalitos, 1805 29th Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Dio Mio, 3264 Larimer Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Tres Chiles, 3900 Tennyson Street
