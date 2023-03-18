Every Opening and Closing This Week: Four Coffee Shops Debut, Tony P's Has Moved and More

Jeff Bebout (aka Neon Dad) recently decided to close Glass Arrow Coffee at the old Brandin' Iron Motor Lodge on Colfax, citing issues with violence in the area and damage caused by two incidents over Christmas weekend. But this week, he and business partner Nick Lowary debuted Subjective Cafe in Westminster — a project that was originally slated to open last August.
Also new are Summer Moon Coffee in Thornton and a second Tonantzin Casa de Café, inside the Main Boulder Public Library. On South Broadway, LaTinto Café opened in the former home of La Chiva (which moved across the street); it's also owned by Jorge Aguirre. Like La Chiva, it specializes in Colombian fare — and coffee, of course — and serves up options such as empanadas, tamales, changua (milk and egg soup) and huevos pericos (scrambled eggs made with tomatoes and scallions).
Tony Pasquini's Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria has been a LoHi staple since 2007, but it's now moved two blocks south to a smaller location. Its former home is set to become a Japanese eatery from Juan Padró's Culinary Creative restaurant group.
Westminster has a new option for pizza: Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse. "As parents to three young boys ourselves, it was important to us that our restaurant be child-friendly yet elevated. Our patio features twinkle lights, lounge furniture, a fireplace and lawn games, and our 22 self-serving taps are perfect for date night and family time alike," says owner Laetitia Doets.
The bar scene is busy, too. The former Sip | Ultra Lounge located in the Spire building on the corner of 14th and Champa streets has reopened as Fortissimo Dueling Pianos. Marigold Plants & Spirits debuted in Five Points after two years of delays. And near the University of Denver, the owners of Englewood Grand opened a second watering hole that doesn't have a name — but is stocked with plenty of booze.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Hops & Pie is shutting down Berkeley Donuts after service on March 19 in order to focus on its patio expansion.
- La Fillette is nearly ready to open its new, larger location, which will serve a full brunch menu (including booze).
- The Molecule Effect will close its Santa Fe outpost on March 18, but will move into a new space nearby later this year.
- Dig into the creative vegan pies being served at Mora Pizza, which recently opened on Colfax in Capitol Hill.
Englewood Grand's second location, 2043 South University Boulevard
Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th Street
LaTinto Café, 1417 South Broadway
Little Bodega, 613 22nd Street
Marigold Plants & Spirits, 2721 Welton Street
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Raising Cane's, 4517 Central Park Boulevard
Subjective Coffee, 3695 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster
Summer Moon Coffee, 12840 Holly Street, Thornton
Tonantzin Casa de Café, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria, 3000 Zuni Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Golden Pho & Grill, 1036 South Federal Boulevard
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax
Sip | Ultra Lounge, 891 14th Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
