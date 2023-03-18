Navigation
Openings and Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Four Coffee Shops Debut, Tony P's Has Moved and More

March 18, 2023 7:54AM

Subjective Coffee is now open in Westminster.
Subjective Coffee is now open in Westminster. Subjective Coffee/Instagram
Denver is a coffee town. Cafes of all kinds can be found in every neighborhood, and we just highlighted ten of them in our list of the best spots to get a caffeine fix in the city. Now there are even more.

Jeff Bebout (aka Neon Dad) recently decided to close Glass Arrow Coffee at the old Brandin' Iron Motor Lodge on Colfax, citing issues with violence in the area and damage caused by two incidents over Christmas weekend. But this week, he and business partner Nick Lowary debuted Subjective Cafe in Westminster — a project that was originally slated to open last August.

Also new are Summer Moon Coffee in Thornton and a second Tonantzin Casa de Café, inside the Main Boulder Public Library. On South Broadway, LaTinto Café opened in the former home of La Chiva (which moved across the street); it's also owned by Jorge Aguirre. Like La Chiva, it specializes in Colombian fare — and coffee, of course — and serves up options such as empanadas, tamales, changua (milk and egg soup) and huevos pericos (scrambled eggs made with tomatoes and scallions).

Tony Pasquini's Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria has been a LoHi staple since 2007, but it's now moved two blocks south to a smaller location. Its former home is set to become a Japanese eatery from Juan Padró's Culinary Creative restaurant group.
click to enlarge
Little Bodega has debuted in Five Points.
Kristin Pazulski
Little Bodega has opened in Five Points, giving the neighborhood that's home to Rosenberg's Bagels, Famous Original J's, Lou's Italian Specialties and Duke's Good Sandwiches another taste of the East Coast. It's a neighborhood shop that's also serving sandwiches. Check out our previous coverage to learn more about owner Natasha Butler.

Westminster has a new option for pizza: Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse. "As parents to three young boys ourselves, it was important to us that our restaurant be child-friendly yet elevated. Our patio features twinkle lights, lounge furniture, a fireplace and lawn games, and our 22 self-serving taps are perfect for date night and family time alike," says owner Laetitia Doets.

The bar scene is busy, too. The former Sip | Ultra Lounge located in the Spire building on the corner of 14th and Champa streets has reopened as Fortissimo Dueling Pianos. Marigold Plants & Spirits debuted in Five Points after two years of delays. And near the University of Denver, the owners of Englewood Grand opened a second watering hole that doesn't have a name — but is stocked with plenty of booze.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week.
click to enlarge
The new bar from the owners of the Englewood Grand doesn't have a name.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Englewood Grand's second location, 2043 South University Boulevard
Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th Street
LaTinto Café, 1417 South Broadway
Little Bodega, 613 22nd Street
Marigold Plants & Spirits, 2721 Welton Street
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Raising Cane's, 4517 Central Park Boulevard
Subjective Coffee, 3695 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster
Summer Moon Coffee, 12840 Holly Street, Thornton
Tonantzin Casa de Café, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria, 3000 Zuni Street

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Golden Pho & Grill, 1036 South Federal Boulevard

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax
Sip | Ultra Lounge, 891 14th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
