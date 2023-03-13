The Molecule Effect on Santa Fe Closing March 18, but Will Reopen Nearby

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens. In the case of the Molecule Effect, a coffeehouse and wine bar, its new door will be opening just fifty steps north of its original location on the corner of Santa Fe Drive and West 12th Avenue.
After the Molecule Effect's landlord said he would not renew its lease in 2021, the community rallied around owners Mark Landman and Megyn Rodgers, which resulted in an agreement to extend the lease through this month. Luckily, the business was able to secure a new spot just two doors down that will open sometime in the late summer or early fall.
Although Landman and Rodgers are disappointed that there will be a gap between closing the original location at 1201 Santa Fe Drive on March 18 and the opening of the new space, they're excited that they were able to stay in the same neighborhood and "provide more to the community that loves us so much," Landman says. The Molecule Effect also has a location at 300 South Logan Street in Washington Park.
Both owners plan to be in the house for the Santa Fe outpost's last day along with as many previous and current staff members as possible to temporarily bid farewell. Since this is the location that started it all, Rodgers says the goodbye is "bittersweet" and that they "will miss everyone terribly."
In the meantime, the owners are cooking up plenty of ideas for the new space in the Art District Flats Apartment Building at 1225 Santa Fe Drive. "We're going to make sure we open loud and proud," Landman declares. "Live music, giveaways; we're going to make it a celebration."
é Moffatt and live music on Fridays and Saturdays. The new cafe will continue hosting trivia nights and bring over the popular drag bingo events from the Wash Park location, as well. The Molecule Effect also plans to up its game when it comes to food and cocktails, and will add pour-over coffees.
Landman says he intends to make sure the new location "has the same amount of art, character and creativity" as the original, adding that "we're going to lean into being in the art district and get creative with the space." This means more murals and the continuation of a rotating art gallery featuring local artists.
The owners are grateful to all the people who have supported them throughout this journey. Remaining in the neighborhood and on their corner of Santa Fe Drive has allowed them to "not [miss] a heartbeat for all the customers in the community that we've come to know over the last nine years," Landman notes.
Rodgers adds that it has been rewarding "to see the community come together and be excited about [moving] and also support you through it. That really shows you that even though you start something, the business, in a lot of ways, belongs to the community." Despite the Molecule Effect's temporary closing, Rodgers promises that "we won't forget anybody's names or their favorite drinks."
While waiting for the new Molecule Effect to open, customers can still visit the Wash Park location, which is adding an open-mic night on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. starting March 20.
For updates on the Molecule Effect's events and reopening, follow it on Instagram or visit themoleculeeffect.com.