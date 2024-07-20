Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two New Options for Pizza and More

In May 2023, a fire that started in a dumpster damaged the building that was set to open as the third location of Brooklyn's Finest Pizza. Over a year later, it's finally slinging pies, stromboli, calzones, sandwiches and more on South Broadway, in the space that was most recently home to a Cochino Taco outpost. Before that, the building was Gary Lee's Motor Club, a beloved bar founded by Gary Lee Bomar, who passed away in 2015 following a car accident in Mexico.
Pizza is also on the menu at Saverina, an Italian restaurant inside the new Kimpton Claret Hotel at Belleview Station. We got a first taste of the full offerings from chef Christian Graves, who formerly worked at Citizen Rail, and were impressed with the pies made using naturally fermented dough and local flour. but the real draw is the fresh pasta — especially the octopus bolognese that's currently on offer. The hotel is also home to Halo, a rooftop bar with an impressive view of the Front Range.
Also debuting this week was Le Claire's, a boutique French patisserie on East Colfax that's dishing up savory and sweet eclairs, entremets, vegan and gluten-free macarons, and more.
The only closures to report this week are Chez Roc and Cretans at the Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek, which will be replaced by two new concepts from the Culinary Creative Group: Italian cocktail bar Amorina and the Sterling Denver, a lounge and nightclub.
In other openings and closings news:
- Renegade Brewing is set to make a comeback under new owners next month.
- Blue Sparrow Coffee will soon open its third location in Capitol Hill.
- Los Dos Potrillos is opening its first location in Denver next year.
OpeningsBrooklyn's Finest Pizza, 176 South Broadway
Le Claire's, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Saverina and Halo, 6985 East Chenango Avenue
ClosuresChez Roc and Cretans, 233 Clayton Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
