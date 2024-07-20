 Brooklyn's Debuts on South Broadway and More New Denver Restaurants | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two New Options for Pizza and More

After a fire delayed its debut, Brooklyn's is now serving in the former Cochino and Gary Lee's space.
July 20, 2024
Brooklyn's now has three locations.
Pizza party, anyone? Four new spots joined the scene this week, and two of them serve pies.

In May 2023, a fire that started in a dumpster damaged the building that was set to open as the third location of Brooklyn's Finest Pizza. Over a year later, it's finally slinging pies, stromboli, calzones, sandwiches and more on South Broadway, in the space that was most recently home to a Cochino Taco outpost. Before that, the building was Gary Lee's Motor Club, a beloved bar founded by Gary Lee Bomar, who passed away in 2015 following a car accident in Mexico.

Pizza is also on the menu at Saverina, an Italian restaurant inside the new Kimpton Claret Hotel at Belleview Station. We got a first taste of the full offerings from chef Christian Graves, who formerly worked at Citizen Rail, and were impressed with the pies made using naturally fermented dough and local flour. but the real draw is the fresh pasta — especially the octopus bolognese that's currently on offer. The hotel is also home to Halo, a rooftop bar with an impressive view of the Front Range.

Hungry for more pizza? Check out our guide to the best spots in town.

Also debuting this week was Le Claire's, a boutique French patisserie on East Colfax that's dishing up savory and sweet eclairs, entremets, vegan and gluten-free macarons, and more.

The only closures to report this week are Chez Roc and Cretans at the Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek, which will be replaced by two new concepts from the Culinary Creative Group: Italian cocktail bar Amorina and the Sterling Denver, a lounge and nightclub.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:*
click to enlarge various dishes of food on a white marble tabletop
A spread from Saverina's opening menu.
Saverina

Openings

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, 176 South Broadway
Le Claire's, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Saverina and Halo, 6985 East Chenango Avenue

Closures

Chez Roc and Cretans, 233 Clayton Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
