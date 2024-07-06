Every Opening and Closing This Week: Aussie Cafe Two Hands Debuts on Tennyson and More

Two Hands — not to be confused with the Korean corndog chain of the same name — debuted its first Colorado location. The Australian cafe got its start in New York City a decade ago and soon expanded to Tennessee and Texas. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner "rooted in local sourcing to ensure a sustainable and delicious dining experience," according to the company. The menu includes such entrees as a salmon quinoa bowl, pesto cavatelli, pan-roasted chicken and steak au poivre.
Two Hands is one of three chains in the Lantern complex on Tennyson Street. Later this summer, the Lantern will welcome Sweetgreen and Miami-based the Salty Donut.
One of our favorite spots for stoner food, Eat Here, is now serving inside RiNo cocktail bar Millers & Rossi from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
After closing her first solo venture, Cantina Loca, in April, chef Dana Rodriguez opened Carne, a global steakhouse, in RiNo this week. "I'm not fucking done," she told Westword when we stopped by for a first look. "I have a lot more to give to people. It's hard, but I still have a lot in me to show people."
There are four closures to report this week. Last year, Aspen One acquired the former Kimpton Hotel property and transformed it into Limelight Denver. Now the group is swapping out the restaurant, too. Citizen Rail closed at the end of June and is set to reopen as Ajax Downtown in August.
Table Public House has also shuttered. "Since mid-March, we’ve been working to capture donors and investors to help us call this place home for a long, long time," the Overland eatery shared in an Instagram post announcing the news. "Some of you may also be aware that this effort was not only initiated to own the space, but also to alleviate some of the cost associated with operating the business and mission we created thirteen years ago and have grown and developed over time. After that time and effort, we were unable to come up with the funding we needed to make this purchase. Unfortunately, the reality associated with the inability to purchase the property is that the Table Public House will discontinue operations on June 30, 2024."
The Han family, who ran China Wok in Thornton for two decades, also posted a message to announce its closure;
It is with great sadness that we inform you that, after twenty years here in Thornton, we will be officially closing by the end of June 2024. We were recently notified by our landlord, Regency Centers, that our lease would not be renewed and that we would be forced to close our business. Despite several weeks of discussion and negotiations over the matter, we were regrettably unable to reach an agreement to continue on despite offering several concessions and solutions. This outcome still comes as a bit of a shock to us as we’ve never received any notices of violations or had any major issues with Regency Centers in our time here.
Regardless, while this result is not what we would have wanted, our family has been so grateful to be a part of this local community for the past two decades. We have served generations of community members in that time. We’ve watched children grow up, couples get married and start families, and people retire and move on to the next stages of their lives.
We thank you so much for allowing us to be a part of your lives. Even during times of crisis, you helped us get through it. Our restaurant survived the pandemic only through your support and generosity, and for that, we will always be truly grateful. While this may be the end of our journey together, we will always cherish our shared memories and hope you will as well.
Forever thankful,
The Han Family (Tony, Jojo, Michelle, and Kevin)
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Award-winning cidery Snow Capped recently debuted its new Western Slope taproom, which is housed in a remodeled 1940s gas station.
- Get an inside look at Italian pizza chain Rosso Pomodoro's first standalone U.S. location in Central Park.
OpeningsCarne, 2601 Larimer Street
Eat Here at Millers & Rossi, 3542 Walnut Street
Two Hands, 3985 Tennyson Street
ClosingsChina Wok, 4243 East 136th Avenue, Thornton
Citizen Rail (reopening as Ajax Downtown in August), 1899 16th Street
Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive
Enzo’s End, 3424 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].