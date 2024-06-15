Every Opening and Closing This Week: Lobster Rolls at Middleman and More

The first concept to debut in the space is Rock N Lobster Roll, which started as a food truck and has had locations in Edgewater Public Market and Zeppelin Station. Now it's back, serving East Coast-style lobster rolls from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it should be there into September. Online ordering for delivery and takeout is also available.
Greenwood Village has a new brewery with the opening of a second location of Parker's Downhill Brewing, which took over the former Peak View Brewing space.
There are also two new options for coffee in town. Mobile cafe Green Bus now has a brick-and-mortar in the former Scoops space in Whittier. While it's not fully open inside just yet, owner Dustin Croniser has outfitted the space with a walk-up window to serve the neighborhood in the meantime. And a former Starbucks on Larimer Street is now home to the sixth outpost of Huckleberry Roasters.
Harvey Park Grille is closed for good. It had taken over the former Rosemary Cafe, but according to Jelly owner Josh Epps, who was behind the project: "The bottom line is, the exorbitant amount of time and costs to build out the space cut into our operating budget."
Red Tops Rendezvous, the Detroit-style pizzeria from the Culinary Creative Group, is also closed — temporarily. CEO Juan Padró says that an ongoing city construction project has essentially blocked the entryway of the restaurant. "We’ve been disrupted since October," he explains. "And even though 25th is opening, that’s not enough to keep the business open, because they are working on Eliot next. A neighborhood with 3,400 residents isn’t enough to sustain a business; you need people from outside to have access. There isn’t enough access."
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
Downhill Brewing, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Green Bus Cafe, 1426 East 22nd Avenue
Huckleberry Roasters, 1406 Larimer Street
Temporary OpeningRock N Lobster at Middleman
Temporary ClosureRed Tops Rendezvous
ClosedHarvey Park Grille
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].