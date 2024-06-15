 New Denver Restaurants This Week Include Rock N Lobster at Middleman | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Lobster Rolls at Middleman and More

There's a new brewery in Greenwood Village as well as two new coffee options.
June 15, 2024
Now you can get a lobster roll fix at Middleman. Rock N Lobster Roll/Instagram
At the end of May, Misfit Snack Bar ended its run inside Middleman on East Colfax — though it's planning to make a comeback in a space of its own. But patrons at the bar don't have to drink on an empty stomach: The plan is to use the Middleman kitchen to "highlight some of Denver’s best up-and-coming chefs and concepts," according to an Instagram post. "As such, every few months we will have a rotating chef and concept take over and make their own unique amazing cuisine. Get excited for us to introduce you to Denver’s culinary future!"

The first concept to debut in the space is Rock N Lobster Roll, which started as a food truck and has had locations in Edgewater Public Market and Zeppelin Station. Now it's back, serving East Coast-style lobster rolls from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it should be there into September. Online ordering for delivery and takeout is also available.

Greenwood Village has a new brewery with the opening of a second location of Parker's Downhill Brewing, which took over the former Peak View Brewing space.

There are also two new options for coffee in town. Mobile cafe Green Bus now has a brick-and-mortar in the former Scoops space in Whittier. While it's not fully open inside just yet, owner Dustin Croniser has outfitted the space with a walk-up window to serve the neighborhood in the meantime. And a former Starbucks on Larimer Street is now home to the sixth outpost of Huckleberry Roasters.
Harvey Park Grille opened in February.
Harvey Park Grille/Facebook
Just four months after its debut, Harvey Park Grille is closed for good. It had taken over the former Rosemary Cafe, but according to Jelly owner Josh Epps, who was behind the project: "The bottom line is, the exorbitant amount of time and costs to build out the space cut into our operating budget."

Red Tops Rendezvous, the Detroit-style pizzeria from the Culinary Creative Group, is also closed — temporarily. CEO Juan Padró says that an ongoing city construction project has essentially blocked the entryway of the restaurant. "We’ve been disrupted since October," he explains. "And even though 25th is opening, that’s not enough to keep the business open, because they are working on Eliot next. A neighborhood with 3,400 residents isn’t enough to sustain a business; you need people from outside to have access. There isn’t enough access."

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:

Dustin Croniser launched Green Bus in 2021.
Green Bus Cafe
Openings

Downhill Brewing, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Green Bus Cafe, 1426 East 22nd Avenue
Huckleberry Roasters, 1406 Larimer Street

Temporary Opening

Rock N Lobster at Middleman

Temporary Closure

Red Tops Rendezvous

Closed

Harvey Park Grille

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
