A New All-Day Restaurant and Market Adopts the Northside Name

For families who have lived in the Denver neighborhoods north of Colfax Avenue and west of I-25 for generations, names like Highland, Sunnyside, Berkeley and LoHi (especially LoHi) are a little galling. For them, it's always been the Northside, a moniker that represents more than just a geographical location.

A new restaurant is opening that borrows from the neighborhood's historic identity, at least with its name. Northside Eatery + Market is opening up today at 1691 Central Street, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner in a bright and modern space that's part market, part coffee and juice bar and part counter-service restaurant. It takes over the location that was most recently home to Candela Latin Kitchen, and which was originally Central Bistro & Bar when the building was new to Central Street in 2012.

Northside Eatery + Market is the project of chef Kevin Gerdeman, general manager Alexis Osborne and businessman Brendon Brauer. Gerdeman's menu encompasses an international collection of flavors, covering curried lentil soup, a tofu banh mi, a falafel appetizer, kung pao Brussels sprouts and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Things kick off at 7 a.m. with a range of breakfast sandwiches and hashes, some of which are vegetarian. You can also grab a cold-pressed juice designed by Osborne, who also created a cocktail menu that reflects the fresh, bright and colorful flavor combos of the juice bar. Coffee drinks (made with Loyal Coffee beans), grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and a small market with produce, bread from Grateful Bread Co. and pantry items round out the experience.

EXPAND Northside's fried chicken sandwich. Mark Antonation

The restaurant interior has been opened up since its previous incarnations, so that one large space flows from the coffee and juice counter on the right, to a comfortable bar in the middle, to a cushy booths and banquette seating on the left. The decor includes hundreds of PVC pipes on the ceiling that at first resemble wood slats; white tile, tan leather and plenty of houseplants further brighten the space.

While Northside certainly fits into a newer style of restaurant in the area, certain aspects make it an easy place to stop in and relax: There's actually free parking along Central Street, and it's easily accessible on foot or bicycle (and is just down the street from the 16th Street pedestrian bridge). And at the bar, classic cocktails ring in at $8, with a $5 bottled cocktail that will change every month.

Welcome to the new Northside, now open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Call or visit the restaurant's website for more details.