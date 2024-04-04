 Skiptown Opening Off-Leash Dog Park and Bar in Denver | Westword
Massive Off-Leash Dog Park — With an On-Site Bar — Coming This Summer

April 4, 2024
Skiptown will open at York Street Yards.
Skiptown will open at York Street Yards. Skiptown
Dogs, craft beer and cocktails are three Mile High favorites, and a new concept will combine them all this summer, when  Skiptown openeds at 3833 Steele Street in the York Street Yards complex.

Skiptown is the latest business to pop up in the refurbished business park that has been under development since 2021 and is currently home to Cohesion Brewing and golf bar Stick and Feather, among other ventures.

Skiptown was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020 by CEO Meggie Williams, and has proven to be a hit in that city. Now, it's planning to expand nationally; in addition to Denver, it will open an Atlanta outpost this summer.

The 50,000 square-foot project includes an indoor/outdoor off-leash park with shaded areas, over 27,000 square feet of indoor and turfed outdoor areas, a splash pad so pups can play in the water, and a bar, which will serve local beer, craft cocktails and wine.

During the day, it will also offer coffee service. “We’re a one-stop shop for dogs and their people,” Williams says in announcement of the new Denver location. "We’re dog-focused — the building and the experience is all about the dogs — but the people also have fun and feel relaxed.”
click to enlarge rendering of a bar in a room with purple walls
The bar will serve local beer and craft cocktails.
Skiptown
Hanging with dogs beer-in-hand is pretty common at many Denver breweries, but Skiptown is more than just a dog park with a bar. It also offers services like doggy daycare, boarding, grooming and training; on its app, you can "book appointments, upload vet records, view [your] dog’s visit reports and customize [your] dog’s routine and preferences," the company says. Plus, staffers called "Skippers" are on hand to monitor the dogs on play, making this an ideal place to get some work done while letting your pooch expend some energy.

Skiptown is membership-based. In order to visit, you must sign up for a free membership on the app, but it also offers several paid levels starting at $40 per month or $300 for the year that come with various perks. The highest level, VIP, is priced at $55 per month or $420 per year, and includes extras such as $10 of credit to spend each month on any pet care appointment add-ons and free compatibility sessions.

But the biggest perk for "founding members" who sign up early is having your four-legged friend's portrait included in a mural that will be created at the park. Imagine the Instagram photo op that would be!
