Reader: Everyone's So Sentimental About the Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Denver is about to reach the end of the line. On September 16, the noodle emporium at 1215 18th Street will close for good; the company, founded by Gus Dussin in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, is pulling out of downtown because it was unable to negotiate a new lease deal in a part of town that was a dump when the restaurant opened 45 years ago, and is now booming.

Fans of the place can take solace in the face that the Westminster location of the Old Spaghetti Factory that opened last year ago will remain open. And others can chew over their remembrance of things pasta.

Says J.D.: