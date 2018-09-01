Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Back in 1973, Gus Mavrocefalos opened Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway; he sold his last slices of pizza on Monday, August 27. Jump 45 years into the future and think about Denver in the year 2063: Will any of the restaurants on this week's opening roundup still be serving? Will restaurants even be a thing, or will we all be eating lab-grown proteins extruded from vending machines?

You may have scoffed at the notion of New York-style pizza served on a Denver street corner, but you'd have to be pretty hard-hearted to dismiss the idea that we lost something of value this week. But the churn continues, also eating up the second location of Four Friends Kitchen after only a year on South University Boulevard, while giving rise to an old-school burger shack, a Turkish breakfast specialist, a suburban eatery cooking up South Indian cuisine, another contender in the trending rolled ice cream scene, and an almost ineffable sophomore effort from a Denver/Boulder chef striving to redefine what a restaurant really is (thankfully, without lab-grown proteins).

Exciting times to be a diner, for sure, even as some of the things we take for granted quietly slip away. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 27 through September 2, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.