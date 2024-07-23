 Original Johnson's Corner Gas in Colorado Turning Into a Restaurant | Westword
Original Johnson’s Corner Gas Building Getting an Americana Revival

At one point, there were five Johnson Corner spots around Colorado, including the original in Longmont and one on I-25.
July 23, 2024
The original Johnson's Corner Gas is being transformed into Johnson's Station.
The original Johnson's Corner Gas is being transformed into Johnson's Station.
The original Johnson’s Corner Gas, designed by architect Eugene Groves and built in 1937 on Longmont's Main Street, is a landmark in northern Colorado. Now, thanks to a change in ownership and major renovations, the historic building is set to debut as Johnson’s Station, a new eatery, bar and event space.

For decades, Johnson’s Corner Gas was a frequent stop for locals and vagabonds alike, a place to fuel up and fill up with a hearty meal. It was once so emblematic of small town-life out West that it was even mentioned in Jack Kerouac’s On the Road.

Over the years, founder Joe Johnson built five locations in Colorado, including the iconic structure by the side of what would become Interstate 25. That Johnson's Corner was constructed in 1952 and became the stuff of legends; Jason Sheehan discovered the 24/7 diner on his way to becoming a food critic in 2014, TravelCenters of America bought that Johnson's Corner and expanded it...although its offerings are now dwarfed by those of the nearby Buc-ee's that opened in March just south on I-25.

Meanwhile, the original Johnson's Corner building was purchased in 2003 by developer Kiki Wallace, who moved it to the Prospect neighborhood, at 1111 Neon Forest Circle. Real estate moguls David and Zachary Nassar of Nassar Development, who'd grown up in Longmont, purchased the building from Wallace in 2020.

As plans for Johnson’s Station took shape, Zachary enlisted a “think tank” of Colorado food and beverage visionaries to add their expertise to the project. The opening team includes Zachary; Hank Grant and Justin Riley, co-founders of The Rayback Collective and Improper City; Josh Dinar of River & Woods; and Giovanni Leone and Colton Cartwright of Perpetual First. The members have decades of professional industry experience and a shared history of collaboration through other ventures.

The extensive renovation involves a multi-level indoor and outdoor makeover of the dining hall, private party rooms, a rooftop patio for idyllic sunsets, cabana booths with fire pits, greenery, a performance section for live music, and an indoor/outdoor bar with 24 taps.

The build-out also comes with a full commercial kitchen and walk-up window service. The in-house menu, spearheaded by Dinar, has yet to be unveiled, but you can expect Americana classics like burgers and hot dogs.

You can also expect a grand-opening party celebrating Johnson’s Station on Friday, September 13.
Chris Marhevka is a freelance writer and a graduate of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Born in the Philippines and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, he now lives in Boulder, working part-time as a mental health therapist. Chris uses his kitchen knowledge and extensive background in sociology to explore the intersections of food, culture, and wellness.
