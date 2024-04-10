Longmont's First Food Hall Announces Opening Date, Vendors

In January, we announced that Longmont would soon be the latest Colorado city to add a food hall to its dining scene. Now there's a grand opening set for Parkway Food Hall, which will debut Memorial Day weekend at 700 Ken Pratt Boulevard, in the Parkway Promenade shopping center.
The 16,000-square-foot space will include three retail spaces, an indoor/outdoor bar, a patio, an event space and room for eight dining concepts, seven of which have now been announced.
that sources 90 percent of its ingredients from within a ten-mile radius of the restaurant. Helming this project is chef Adam Chan, who grew up in Hong Kong and has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants. The menu will include items such as tonkatsu ramen, okonomiyaki, pork belly bao buns, a miso-glazed salmon bowl and more.
Farow's Neapolitan pizza concept Pie Dog, which debuted at its restaurant in January, will also move into the food hall.
Parkway will be the first brick-and-mortar location for mobile catering service and food truck H3sh3r, which specializes in whole-hog barbecue.
Cleaver & Co., which has a location in Junction Food & Drink in Denver, will open a second outpost dishing up grilled burgers and chicken sandwiches, fries and shakes. Another Junction vendor, Shawarma Shack, will also open its second location in Parkway.
Parkway will host a job fair at the food hall on April 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. It is looking for candidates to work as bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, barbacks, servers and other positions.
For more information, visit parkwayfoodhall.com.